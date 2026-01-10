Why Nate Oats Believes Alabama is Capable of Having Best Backcourt Duo in Country

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When Alabama men's basketball guard Labaron Philon Jr. announced on May 28, 2025, that he'd withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to the Crimson Tide, he automatically became the top option on the roster.

Philon is the only returning starter from last year's team, and a massive boost in shooting, playmaking, defense and leadership are his keys to rising his draft stock for the 2026 NBA Draft. Through 15 games into Alabama's season, the Preseason All-SEC First Team member has been dominant, as he's been named the conference's Player of the Week a league-leading three times.

Philon has scored 20-plus points in nine games this season, and while he's continued to thrive, fellow Alabama returning guard Aden Holloway has burst onto the scene. Holloway, who served the sixth man role last year, is up to seven contests of 20-plus points, including four of the last five games achieving that mark.

"I mean, he's super skilled," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said of Holloway on Friday. "We've been trying to get him more aggressive. Never turn down an open three. We want him to play way more aggressive with the ball in his hands, getting downhill, making reads in pick-and-rolls.

"I think Aden and Labaron should both be there on the 20-point market, depending on how other teams guard them. If they really want to key on and making sure they don't score, the two of them are both capable of getting 10 assists. If they're going to play off and really lock into them, then they can go for 30, easy."

Philon currently ranks second in the SEC in points per game with 21.3, while Holloway is tied for fifth with 18.7. No other team has multiple players inside the top-10 of the conference in scoring. And while this is a remarkable feat, Oats likes what he's seeing but isn't fully satisfied with this duo.

"So I think the two of them together, when they're playing the right way, they are capable of being the best backcourt in the country," Oats said. "We haven't seen it yet on both sides of the ball, so I really challenge those two. We got to see it out of the defensive end. We got to see it out of playmaking, the decision-making, because you're both capable of going for 20-30 on any given night.

"So yeah, I mean, [Holloway] is one of the most skilled guards in the country. Now, we just got to get him playing both sides of the ball super hard right way. I think those two can really lead this team to taking off and playing a lot better."

It'll take more than just a couple of great games on both ends from Philon and Holloway to become the nation's best backcourt duo. Alabama is 1-1 in the SEC, but has a long way to go, including Saturday night's home game against Texas.

"There's 16 games left," Oats said. "Since I've been in this league, there's been two teams to go 16-2 to win the league, that was us both times, [when] we won the regular season [title]. The other four winners have been 14-4 and 15-3. I told our guys, 'It's not fully controllable, but with 16 games left, it's good to be hardened by Vanderbilt. To run the table, we've just got to take care of business.'"

