Big Senior Day Moment For Alabama Softball's Catelyn Riley
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- It’s rare for the Alabama softball team to have a dual threat player.
Jackie Traina and Stephanie VanBrakle come to mind, but those were two outstanding exceptions.
Catelyn Riley has been a pleasant addition in the circle and to the No. 22 Crimson Tide’s lineup. The Ole Miss transfer earned the 7-4 win against SIUE on Saturday, and she knocked in two runs with a single. Alabama earned an 8-0, six-inning win over Furman in the second game of the Crimson Classic at Rhoads Stadium.
“She’s got major power,” Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said of Riley. “The other day in practice I had to stand 30 feet back from I’m supposed to because she was hitting ropes everywhere. She gives us this weapon that we haven’t had in a while.”
Riley, who was celebrating her senior day, had a no-hitter through five innings against SIUE, but ran into trouble in the sixth, allowing three runs on three hits. She left after 5 2/3 innings but got the win, and improves to 5-1. Through nine games, Riley has eight hits with nine RBIs.
At Ole Miss, Riley had 22 hits, two home runs and 13 RBIs her freshman season. She wasn’t used on offense much her sophomore season (18 at-bats) or her junior season (six at-bats). She’s finding her offensive stride at Alabama.
“I do appreciate those opportunities and try to take advantage of them whenever I get them,” Riley said. “You are not guaranteed anything so you have to take advantage of what you’re given.”
Alabama 7, SIUE 4
After Riley knocked in two runs with a single in the first, Alabama (14-6) put up five runs on four hits in the third, including a triple from Kendal Clark.
A comfortable 7-0 lead evaporated in the sixth when SIUE scored three runs on three hits. Riley’s day in the circle was over and Emily Winstead took over. Two Tide errors in the seventh allowed another SIUE run, but Alabama closed it out for the win.
Kristen White and Clark each had two hits.
Alabama 8, Furman 0 (6 innings)
Alabama rolled to its eighth straight win, banging out 14 hits, including two home runs.
Audrey Vandegriff opened the game with a triple, her second of the year, and scored on a wild pitch. Marlie Giles scored on a Kristen White single in the second and Alexis Pupilo hit a solo home run in the third, her fourth this season, to put Alabama ahead 3-0.
Abby Duchscherer’s two-run double in the fourth made it 5-0 and Brooke Ellestad followed with a two-run home run bomb to center field.
Salen Hawkins walked it off with an RBI single in the sixth.
Alea Johnson improved to 6-0 with the win, allowing no runs on two hits through four innings with six strikeouts.