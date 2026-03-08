Briski Leads No. 6 Alabama to Series Sweep at Ole Miss

No. 6 Alabama completed a three-game sweep of Ole Miss on Sunday with a 2-1 win at the Ole Miss Softball Complex, extending the Crimson Tide’s unbeaten start to 23-0.

Jocelyn Briski delivered another strong performance in the circle, allowing one run on four hits over 6.2 innings while striking out eight. Freshman Vic Moten recorded the final out to earn her first career save.

After three scoreless innings, Alabama broke through in the fourth. Abby Duchscherer drew a leadoff walk and was replaced by pinch runner Kali Hubbard, who advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and moved to third on a flyout. Audrey Vandagriff then lined a single up the middle to score Hubbard and give the Crimson Tide a 1-0 lead.

Alabama added another run in the fifth. Alexis Pupillo worked a leadoff walk before Ana Roman singled to center field. Salen Hawkins later lifted a sacrifice fly to right field that allowed Pupillo to tag and score, extending the Alabama lead to 2-0.

The Crimson Tide threatened earlier in the third when Pupillo and Roman recorded back-to-back singles to help load the bases, but Ole Miss pitcher Emilee Boyer escaped the inning with a strikeout.

Briski kept the Rebels quiet through most of the afternoon, retiring Ole Miss in order in multiple innings and holding the Rebels to just one hit through the first six frames.

Ole Miss mounted its only rally in the seventh. After singles from Persy Llamas and Cassie Reasner put runners on the corners, Taylor Roman drove in a run with a single up the middle to cut the Alabama lead to 2-1.

With two outs and the tying run on base, Moten entered in relief and struck out the final batter to secure the victory.

Alabama finished with eight hits in the game, led by Vandagriff, Pupillo and Roman with two apiece.

With the win, the Crimson Tide completed the road sweep and improved to 3-0 in SEC play.

Alabama returns to Tuscaloosa on Tuesday to face Samford at 7 p.m. CT before hosting Arkansas for a three-game SEC series beginning Friday at 6 p.m. CT at Rhoads Stadium.