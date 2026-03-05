How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Softball at Ole Miss

The calendar has flipped over to March and No. 6 Alabama is still undefeated as the Crimson Tide heads into SEC play. Alabama will open its conference slate at Ole Miss starting on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Rebels had an up-and-down non-conference schedule at 18-5 with some losses to unexpected teams. Ole Miss has not played a ranked opponent yet this season. This weekend will be Alabama's first time playing in Ole Miss' new softball stadium, which opened in 2025.

Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said the stakes increase tremendously once SEC play begins.

"They went to the World Series last year," Murphy said of Ole Miss. "That’s their best season ever. And they earned it because they were on the road twice, so all those things come into play. I know they’re going to bring their best…. We need to play clean. We need to get a good start from every starter, and then we need to come through in the clutch.”

This will be the first time this season that Alabama has played an opponent three times in one weekend. Murphy said all pitchers will be available, and junior ace Jocelyn Briski is not on any sort of pitch count. However, he did not reveal Alabama's pitching plan.

Here's everything you need to know for this weekend's series between the Crimson Tide and Rebels.

How to watch: Alabama at Ole Miss

Who: No. 6 Alabama (20-0, 0-0 SEC) at Ole Miss (18-5, 0-0 SEC)

When: Friday, March 6 – 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 7 – 6 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 8 – 1 p.m. CT

Where: Ole Miss Softball Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi

TV:SEC Network+

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Catfish 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa (or online) with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call.

Series history: Alabama leads, 68-7

In Tuscaloosa: 36-2 | In Oxford: 31-4 | At Neutral Sites: 1-1

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Brooke Wells- .468

RBIs: Alexis Pupillo- 25

Home runs: Alexis Pupillo- 8

ERA: Vic Moten- 0.32

Wins: Vic Moten- 9

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 55

Ole Miss statistical leaders:

Batting average: Madi George- .455

RBIs: Persy Llamas- 25

Home runs: Madi Georgie- 7

ERA: Lilly Whitten- 1.46 ERA

Wins: Kyra Aycock- 8

Strikeouts: Emilee Boyer- 44

SEC Softball series this weekend

No. 16 LSU at No. 1 Tennessee

No. 3 Texas at No. 24 South Carolina

No. 6 Alabama at Ole Miss

No. 12 Georgia at No. 9 Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Missouri at No. 8 Florida