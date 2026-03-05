How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Softball at Ole Miss
The calendar has flipped over to March and No. 6 Alabama is still undefeated as the Crimson Tide heads into SEC play. Alabama will open its conference slate at Ole Miss starting on Friday at 6 p.m.
The Rebels had an up-and-down non-conference schedule at 18-5 with some losses to unexpected teams. Ole Miss has not played a ranked opponent yet this season. This weekend will be Alabama's first time playing in Ole Miss' new softball stadium, which opened in 2025.
Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said the stakes increase tremendously once SEC play begins.
"They went to the World Series last year," Murphy said of Ole Miss. "That’s their best season ever. And they earned it because they were on the road twice, so all those things come into play. I know they’re going to bring their best…. We need to play clean. We need to get a good start from every starter, and then we need to come through in the clutch.”
This will be the first time this season that Alabama has played an opponent three times in one weekend. Murphy said all pitchers will be available, and junior ace Jocelyn Briski is not on any sort of pitch count. However, he did not reveal Alabama's pitching plan.
Here's everything you need to know for this weekend's series between the Crimson Tide and Rebels.
How to watch: Alabama at Ole Miss
Who: No. 6 Alabama (20-0, 0-0 SEC) at Ole Miss (18-5, 0-0 SEC)
When: Friday, March 6 – 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, March 7 – 6 p.m. CT
Sunday, March 8 – 1 p.m. CT
Where: Ole Miss Softball Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi
TV:SEC Network+
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Catfish 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa (or online) with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call.
Series history: Alabama leads, 68-7
In Tuscaloosa: 36-2 | In Oxford: 31-4 | At Neutral Sites: 1-1
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Brooke Wells- .468
RBIs: Alexis Pupillo- 25
Home runs: Alexis Pupillo- 8
ERA: Vic Moten- 0.32
Wins: Vic Moten- 9
Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 55
Ole Miss statistical leaders:
Batting average: Madi George- .455
RBIs: Persy Llamas- 25
Home runs: Madi Georgie- 7
ERA: Lilly Whitten- 1.46 ERA
Wins: Kyra Aycock- 8
Strikeouts: Emilee Boyer- 44
SEC Softball series this weekend
No. 16 LSU at No. 1 Tennessee
No. 3 Texas at No. 24 South Carolina
No. 6 Alabama at Ole Miss
No. 12 Georgia at No. 9 Arkansas
Kentucky at Auburn
Missouri at No. 8 Florida
Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_