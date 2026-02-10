Cauley Recognized For Perseverance With Golf Writers' Award: Roll Call

Former Alabama golfer Bud Cauley received the Golf Writers Association of America's Ben Hogan Award, given annually since 1954 to "the individual who has continued to be active in golf despite a physical handicap or serious illness."

Cauley was in a life-threatening car crash in 2018 that left him with five broken ribs, a broken left leg, and a collapsed lung. After being out of golf for nearly four years, most thought his career was effectively over, but Cauley has turned into one of the sport's best stories. He delivered possibly the best season of his career in 2025, placing sixth at the 2025 Players Championship and finishing 47th on the season-ending points list

“To be recognized by the GWAA for overcoming the challenges I faced recovering from my injuries means a great deal to me,” Cauley told GWAA president Rex Hoggard. “I’m very lucky to have the help and support from my family and friends. I wouldn’t be in the position to accept the Ben Hogan Award without them. Thank you to the GWAA. I’m very proud to add my name to the list of incredible past recipients.”

Six broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a broken leg and a concussion.



Bud Cauley was in a life-threatening car accident 8 years ago. After years of perseverance, he enters 2026 qualified for every Signature Event. This is his story. pic.twitter.com/SpFHH0AJ7r — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 15, 2026

Brandon Miller scored 24 points in the Charlotte Hornets' 110-104 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The loss snaps Charlotte's nine-game win streak, which tied the longest in franchise history. Miller was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line, and now has the second-longest streak of consecutive made free throws with 47.

Noah Clowney and Collin Sexton went toe-to-toe on Monday night. Clowney got the better of the matchup, scoring 22 points with six rebounds to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 123-115 win over the Chicago Bulls. Sexton scored 21 points with five rebounds in his second game since being traded from Charlotte.

hot start for @NoahClowney!



12 points with three triples 🎯 pic.twitter.com/GhwFhuyXcw — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 10, 2026

Chris Youngblood was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder after using up all of his time with the team on his two-way contract. He was picked up by the G-League affiliate Oklahoma City Blue on Monday morning and starred in his first game there, scoring 25 points with 8 rebounds and 4 assists to lead the Blue to a 137-135 overtime win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Chris Youngblood back with the Blue after being waived by the Thunder after being activated for the full amount of NBA games allowed for a two-way player (50 games). pic.twitter.com/oOLYvl8wQ9 — Alex Roig (@AlexRoig_NBA) February 10, 2026

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

February 10, 1931: John "Monk" Campbell, MVP of the Rose Bowl, was hired as backfield coach at Kentucky. The native of Durant, Miss., was known as "Monk the Spinner" on the Tuscaloosa campus. Campbell was not the only former Crimson Tide player making coaching news. Frank Howard was joining Jess Neely at Clemson, and Fred Sington, had been offered a job to join Wallace Wade at Duke. The All-American also had to weigh pro football and pro baseball offers. — Bryant Museum

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I don't know if that's a great team, but they most certainly were great against us. I don't guess anybody has ever hit us that hard." Auburn coach Shug Jordan in 1961

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama legend Will Anderson went to the San Quentin prison and shared Jesus with 150 inmates. 🙏🏼



30+ accepted Jesus into their hearts. 8 were baptized!



📸: @GodBehindBars #CollegeFootball #RollTide #BamaFactor pic.twitter.com/PJjlRur0hE — The Bama Standard Network©️🐘 (@TheBamaStandard) February 9, 2026

