Brandon Miller Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Roll Call

Former Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller is in the midst of the best stretch of his NBA career, leading the Charlotte Hornets on an electrifying midseason turnaround. The third-year star was recognized as the NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, the first Crimson Tide alum to win either conference's respective honor since Mo Williams in 2015.

Miller averaged 26.3 points over four games this past week, leading Charlotte to four wins. The Hornets are on a seven-game winning streak, their longest in over a decade. Miller has emerged as the star of the young core, averaging 20.6 points per game for a team that is now just one game out of a play-in spot.

Miller was announced as the award's recipient in the middle of the Hornets' game on Monday night. He scored 18 points with eight rebounds and four assists in the 102-95 win over the Pelicans. Teammate Collin Sexton had a quiet game, with just five points, while Herb Jones scored 12 for New Orleans.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

After winning the 3000-meter at the Millrose Games in New York City on Sunday, Alabama track star Doris Lemngole was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's National Athlete of the Week. Lemngole broke the NCAA record time in the win, finishing in eight minutes and 39.31 seconds.

Grant Nelson scored 11 points with six rebounds in the Long Island Nets' 115-107 win over the Grand Rapids Gold. Nelson threw down a poster dunk over 7-foot-2 Moses Brown with under 90 seconds to play to put Long Island up by five.

Alabama alumnus Elisha Shaw was promoted at North Carolina State and will now coach the defensive tackles for the Wolfpack. Shaw was a consensus five-star recruit who was committed to Alabama before suffering a career-ending injury in high school. He was still granted a full scholarship to the school and started his coaching career upon his graduation in 2018.

On This Date In Alabama History:

February 3,1942: Holt Rast, who was on target to receive his degree in civil engineering in May and be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army, was selected to play in the College All-Star game featuring the top college players vs. the NFL Champion Chicago Bears. The game was played August 28 in Chicago and attracted 101,103 fans to Soldier Field. — Bryant Museum

February 3, 2013: Despite being a rookie, Courtney Upshaw started Super Bowl XLVII. He had five tackles and forced a fumble in the Baltimore Ravens’ 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Alabama Quote of the Day:

Be aware of 'yes' men. Generally, they are losers. Surround yourself with winners. Never forget — people win. Paul W. "Bear" Bryant

