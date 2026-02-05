Former Alabama Standout Traded to Chicago Bulls: Roll Call

Former Alabama standout Collin Sexton was traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

"Just in: The Chicago Bulls are trading Coby White and Mike Conley Jr. to the Charlotte Hornets for Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN," Charania wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Sexton was traded to the Hornets during the offseason after three years with the Utah Jazz. Prior to his time in Utah, the eighth overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft spent his first four seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 42 games (12 starts) with the Hornets this season, Sexton is averaging 14.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 22.3 minutes per contest. The 27-year-old was a member of a Hornets team that has won seven consecutive games. He was one of two Crimson Tide products in Charlotte, as small forward Brandon Miller was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Feb. 2.

Sexton was drafted after just one season at Alabama, finishing his freshman campaign averaging 19.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 29.9 minutes per game. He led the Crimson Tide to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 before falling to eventual national champion Villanova.

Sexton is the second former Alabama player to be traded within the past couple of days, following guard Keon Ellis' move from the Sacramento Kings to the Cavaliers.

