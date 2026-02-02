Doris Lemngole Breaks NCAA Record at Millrose Games: Roll Call

Alabama distance runner Doris Lemngole set an NCAA collegiate record Sunday, winning the Burgess Family Foundation women’s 3,000 meters at the Millrose Games.

Lemngole crossed the finish line in 8:31.39, breaking the previous collegiate record and lowering her personal best by more than 10 seconds. The time also established a new Alabama school record.

Lemngole moved into contention late in the race, advancing from third place to first with approximately 200 meters remaining. She held the lead through the final stretch, finishing ahead of professional runner Hannah Nuttall, who placed second in 8:32.94, and BYU’s Jane Hedengren, who finished third in 8:34.98.

Her time surpassed the previous NCAA record of 8:35.20 set by NC State’s Katelyn Tuohy in 2023. It also improved upon Lemngole’s prior indoor 3,000-meter best of 8:41.83, recorded at last season’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

Sunday’s performance followed Lemngole’s 2026 indoor season debut at the Orange and Purple Invitational, where she broke the Alabama record in the women’s mile with a time of 4:32.69.

Doris Lemngole wins the Millrose Games 3000m setting a new collegiate record with a time of 8:31.39! pic.twitter.com/jcqtngX406 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 1, 2026

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

215 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026

Alabama split a men’s tennis doubleheader Sunday, dropping a 4-3 decision to Samford before sweeping Alabama State 4-0. Matic Kriznik went a combined 4-0 across singles and doubles on the day. Kriznik, ranked No. 27 in singles, teamed with Vit Kalina, ranked No. 66 in doubles, to win both opening doubles matches. Andrii Zimnokh finished 2-0 at the No. 1 singles position, while Yoshka Sborowsky earned his first two career singles wins for the Crimson Tide.

Former Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford scored 34 points on 7-of-15 shooting from 3-point range, but the Valley Suns lost to the Delaware Blue Coats 111-107 in the G League.

34 PTS ☀️ 6 REB ☀️ 7 3PM ☀️ 13/23 FG



There’s no containing Jaden Shackelford when he’s on a HEATER! The @gleaguesuns star posted season-highs in points and in three-pointers vs. the Blue Coats. pic.twitter.com/pruS4ybHdA — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 1, 2026

Following Alabama basketball's blowout road loss to Florida, Gators head coach Todd Golden recalled Nate Oats throwing a jab at UF's rebounding abilities. Oats said on Friday that "when you can sit in the lane for 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 seconds at a time, it helps your offensive rebounding quite a bit." Here's how Golden responded...

Florida coach Todd Golden fires back at Alabama’s Nate Oats, who said UF sits in the lane as much as 10 seconds at a time.



😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YBjmTV7b6O — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) February 1, 2026

Sunday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Men's tennis: Samford 4, Alabama 3

Women's basketball: No. 6 LSU 103, No. 24 Alabama 63

Men's tennis: Alabama 4. Alabama State 0

Monday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

No events scheduled

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

February 2, 1931: New head coach Frank Thomas welcomed 90 football candidates to his first spring practice session. Besides working on conditioning, Thomas began introducing the Notre Dame box formation the Crimson Tide would utilize in the fall. According to Thomas, the backs were awkward and ill-at-ease on the first day of practice.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"George Wallace called Bryant weekly. The reason was he was scared that Bryant would run for governor, because he'd win. Auburn people would vote for him, too, so he'd not coach anymore." Alabama offensive lineman John Hannah

Check us Out On:

We'll Leave You With This...

Read More: