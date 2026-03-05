Alabama Women's Basketball Advances to Round 2 of SEC Tournament: Roll Call

11-seed Alabama women's basketball cruised past 14-seed Missouri 65-48 in the first round of the 2026 SEC Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Crimson Tide led 38-37 with about 90 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but a switch flipped for UA. After Waiata Jennings hit a three-pointer to increase the lead to four, Alabama started a massive run.

Well, to be more specific, Ace Austin was the run. The freshman hit back-to-back-to-back shots from deep within a span of a little over a minute to give the Tide a commanding 50-37 lead. Austin tallied another from behind the arc moments later, and Alabama was in firm control through the end.

Austin paced Alabama with 14 points after shooting 4-of-6 (66 percent) from behind the arc as Diana Collins (13), Ta’Mia Scott (12) and Essence Cody (10) rounded out the team’s top scorers. Karly Weathers grabbed a team-high 16 rebounds to collect a career high and dished out a season-best six assists.

“Just really proud of our team for finding a way to win tonight when it wasn't really our best shooting night," Curry said in a press release. "We had enough stops down the stretch that impacted winning plays in the moment that we needed to down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

"Credit Ace [Austin] for coming off the bench, Waiata Jennings and Alancia Ramsey, Joy [Egbuna] — our bench really helped us a little bit. Karly [Weathers] just found ways to impact winning, but to have four in double-figures it took a team effort with a lot of little things that made a big difference for us tonight.”

This victory advanced the Crimson Tide to the second round of the SEC Tournament. Head coach Kristy Curry and company will face 6-seed Tennessee in Greenville, S.C., at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Roll Call: Thursday, March 5, 2026

The Los Angeles Rams made a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday, and it included the forfeiture of the 29th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. A decent number of NFL mock drafts have considered Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson as the Rams' 29th pick, but now that selection belongs to the Chiefs. Other teams that Simpson has been picked for in mock drafts include the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals and the Cleveland Browns.

TRADE: Chiefs expected to trade CB Trent McDuffie to Rams in exchange for the Rams first-round pick (No. 29), fifth-round pick, sixth-round pick and 2027 third-round pick. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/0EX8rsFbvU — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2026

Former Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is expected to be released by the Minnesota Vikings after one season with the team. The two-time Pro Bowler spent the first eight years of his career with the Washington Commanders. The 31-year-old was the 17th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft after being named a Unanimous All-American with the Crimson Tide in 2016.

The Vikings are expected to release DT Jonathan Allen due to salary cap constraints, per sources.



The former Pro Bowler had 68 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 17 starts. The Vikings are $40-plus million over the cap and need to get under, thus the move. pic.twitter.com/kz2W6alkaM — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 4, 2026

The Alabama men’s golf team got to spend time with Nick Saban in Jupiter, Florida, over the weekend.

Alabama was placed at No. 6 in the latest USA Softball poll, as the Crimson Tide is off to a 20-0 start to the season. UA shared some jaw-dropping stats for where this year's team would rank in program history through 20 games: No. 1 in batting average, slugging percentage and hits allowed, No. 2 in home runs, RBIs, runs allowed, ERA, and opponent batting average.

Alabama swimming and diving is sending 10 standouts to NCAA quallifiers: Mackenzie Brandt, Tessa Giele, Emily Jones, Victoria Raymond, Gaby Van Brunt, Cadence Vincent, Ella Jones, Charlotte Rosendale, Jada Scott and Emma Sundermeyer.

The NCAA Qualifiers are OFFICIAL😤



Congratulations to our TEN swimmers on qualifying for the 2026 NCAA Championships! 🙌🏻



The meet will be hosted in Atlanta, March 18th-23rd.



📝https://t.co/NYfl5LQdGG pic.twitter.com/WiR3NL40lJ — Alabama Swim & Dive (@AlabamaSwimDive) March 4, 2026

Wednesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Women's golf at Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Alabama finished 15th at 36-over par 888 (299-303-286). The Crimson Tide’s Natachanok Tunwannarux posted her first top-10 finish of the

season, ending the tournament in ninth place at 1-over par 217 (76-69-69).

Women's basketball in SEC Tournament Round 1: 11-seed Alabama 65, 14-seed Missouri 48

Thursday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's tennis at Texas, 2 p.m., Austin, Texas

11-seed women's basketball vs. 6-seed Tennessee, SEC Tournament Round 2, Greenville, S.C., 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

March 5, 1931: After the Crimson and White teams played to a 6-6 standoff in the spring scrimmage, Alabama coach Frank Thomas announced practice would be extended another week. Two key players were missing from the practice, Newt Godfree, captain of the White squad, had a dislocated shoulder, while Chesty Mosley was nursing an ailing leg.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I can reach a kid who doesn’t have any ability as long as he doesn’t know it.” Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

