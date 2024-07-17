Kalen DeBoer and Nick Saban Rave About Freshman Wide Receiver Ryan Williams
One of the top high school football players from the state of Alabama in a number of years, freshman Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams is already turning heads in summer workouts.
Joining SEC Now during SEC Media Days in Dallas on Wednesday, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke very highly of the young wide receiver, impressed with the way he's adjusted to the college game.
“The thing that’s impressed me the most about Ryan is his maturity," DeBoer said. "Maturity and understand what the commitment level is that it takes in this program, at the Division I level. He’s putting in the extra time, and he’s just a playmaker. You can already see that just in the little things he’s been able to do with us in the summer. Excited about him as well as some of the other guys that have been brought in. They’re hungry, they see that this is a great moment for them to step up, and they’re getting ready."
Williams was originally committed to Alabama under head coach Nick Saban, but following Saban's retirement in January, Williams briefly decommitted and re-opened his recruitment. DeBoer and his staff eventually won Williams back over, and he explained the process of re-recruiting Williams back to Tuscaloosa.
“Right away, we got him back for an official visit, after getting to see him during that contact period in January.," DeBoer said. "JaMarcus Shephard’s our receivers coach and both of them obviously have connected on another level. Being a receiver, it’s special and close to my heart too. I may not look like it anymore but that’s what I do. All of us really having a chance there early on to connect, relationship wise those guy have a special connection. He has been instrumental. He’s got this personality about him that’s contagious and fun to be around. It’s brought other guys in and been something the rest of our team has appreciated as well."
Helping interview DeBoer on the SEC Now set, Saban himself raved about Williams' decision to stay with Alabama, and thinks others that chose different routes may wish they followed in Williams' footsteps.
“I think it’s really important to note that guys like Ryan, who had the patience to give you the opportunity to visit with them, to come and visit, and guys didn’t just bolt without making an evaluation," Saban said. "I think some of those guys are probably sorry, because Alabama is a special place and [DeBoer's] gonna do a great job there. I appreciate the Ryan Williams’s of the world that didn’t do that.”