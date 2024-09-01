2024 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 1
College football is officially back! The Southeastern Conference saw its members win two Power 4 games, lose two home games to playoff contenders, welcome new coaches and introduce the nation to new heroes in the first official week of the new season.
Welcome to SEC Power Rankings where nothing matters except what happens in between the white lines. No preseason rankings, recruiting talent composites or programatic expectations are accounted for, the only formula is wins and losses as we dissect college football's top conference.
This year we welcome two new victims into the SEC's meat-grinder as Texas and Oklahoma officially make us a party of 16. However, the first week's Power Ranking does only feature 15 teams as the LSU Tigers play the USC Trojans on Sunday night.
1. Georgia
What can you say when the conference's most talented team also secures the best win in the league's first week of competition? The Dawgs defeated the Clemson Tigers 34-3 while uncovering a new star in freshman tailback Nate Frazier who turned in just over 100 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Georgia dominated the line of scrimmage and set the bar for the rest of the conference contenders in 2024.
2. Vanderbilt
Clark Lea kicked off the season with the biggest win in his head coaching career. Vanderbilt took down ACC dark horse Virginia Tech 34-27 staving off a furious second-half Hokie comeback. The Commodores have a challenging schedule ahead, but starting the year with a Power 4 victory set the 'Dores up for success.
3. Alabama
No Nick Saban? No problem. Alabama looked like Alabama by defeating C-USA's Western Kentucky 63-0 to kick off the Kalen Deboer era in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide faithful saw Jalen Milroe pick up where he left off last season and got to see freshman Ryan Williams score two touchdowns in his college debut to set the tone for the year.
4. Texas
The Longhorns entered the year with high expectations and met them in their first outing of the year, defeating Colorado State 52-0. Quinn Ewers turned in a cool 260 yards and three touchdowns as 11 different Longhorns made a reception, answering questions early about departed skill position players from last season.
5. Kentucky
The Wildcats didn't get to play a full game of football, but looked impressive in a 31-0 win over Southern Miss. Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff passed for just 169 yards but threw three touchdowns guiding Big Blue Nation to a win in just over a half of action.
6. Oklahoma
Sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold didn't push the ball down the field for the Sooners on Saturday, but his four touchdown passes helped open the year with a 51-3 victory over Temple. Purdue transfer Deion Burks hauled in six passes for 36 yards and three scores to assert himself as the top target in Norman.
7. Ole Miss
The Rebels win the Week 1 style points award after disposing of Furman 76-0. 418 yards and five touchdowns from Jaxson Dart gets his Heisman campaign started but we'll pay closer attention when the Black Bears take on a real opponent.
8. Tennessee
Nico Iamaleava put on an $8 million performance on Saturday leading Tennessee to a 69-3 victory over UT Chattanooga. The redshirt freshman only had six incompletions with over 300 yards and three touchdowns as excitement grows in Knoxville about his abilities.
9. Missouri
The Tigers were off to show that 2023 wasn't a fluke and started off well by defeating Murray State 51-0 on Thursday night. The game was over almost before it began after some unusual decisions by Racers' first-year head coach Jody Wright, but Missouri showed maturity to take care of business and move onto the second week.
10. Auburn
Over 300 yards passing and four touchdowns for Auburn's Peyton Thorne kicked off the Tigers season in a 73-3 victory over Alabama A&Mon Saturday. The Hugh Freeze tenure is dependent on getting better receivers on the Plains and he may have succeeded as freshman Cam Coleman took his two receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown in his debut.
11. Arkansas
The Razorbacks introduced Boise State transfer Taylen Green to the conference on Thursday as he scored four times in Arkansas' 70-0 victory over Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Green showed strong dual-threat ability energizing the Razorback faithful in a pivotal year for Sam Pittman.
12. Mississippi State
Baylor transfer quarterback Blake Shapen tossed the rock for 247 yards and three scores and got into the endzone once more on the ground in the Bulldogs 56-7 Week 1 win over Eastern Kentucky. Jeff Lebby can't ask for much more in his coaching debut as the Bulldogs played efficiently on both sides of the ball.
13. South Carolina
A 23-19 struggle win over Old Dominion lands South Carolina in the final spot among the winners. The Gamecocks were breaking in new quarterback LaNorris Sellers, but he was only able to muster 114 yards in the air, but did turn in 68 on the ground with a score.
14. Texas A&M
The Aggies let the nation down on Saturday by losing to Notre Dame at home 23-13. The win will keep the Irish in the College Football Playoff discussion all season long, but ultimately serves to start the Mike Elko era stumbling out of the gate. Two Aggie turnovers proved enough of the difference and started Texas A&M's season off with a loss.
15. Florida
The Gators laid the biggest egg in the league on Saturday, losing to rival Miami in a home game in the season opener 41-17. Florida offered little resistance as the Hurricanes amassed 529 yards with 385 coming through the air. Florida has one of the most challenging schedules in the nation, making the early season loss more painful with the rigors on the horizon.