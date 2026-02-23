Stop Overreacting To Early-Season Baseball Performances: Just A Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral lead baseball writer Theodore Fernandez urges fans to slow down on the reactions to Alabama baseball's first 10 days of the 2026 season.

Alabama baseball sits at 7-1 through its first eight games. After suffering a disappointing opening day loss to Washington State, the Crimson Tide has rattled off seven consecutive wins. It has not all been sunshine and rainbows, as individual players have struggled to start the year, while the team has had some less-than-satisfactory performances, notably a 2-1 win over Alabama State last Wednesday.

One of the players who had struggled to start the season was Purdue Fort Wayne transfer Justin Osterhouse. Osterhouse started 0-for-12, going hitless over his first four games before being kept out of the lineup for the Alabama State matchup. After striking out in his first at-bat of the Rhode Island series, Osterhouse went yard for his first hit and home run in the second inning, and looked like a vastly different baseball player after that.

Osterhouse went 3-for-9 with 6 RBI and two walks over the weekend. He drove in runs in all three of Alabama's wins over the Rams and showed much better poise at the plate. Head coach Rob Vaughn acknowledged the difference in his left fielder following Friday's game

"It's just good to get the first one behind him," head coach Rob Vaughn said. "You talk about guys that work hard, this guy works his tail off. Every at-bat had just felt like he's trying to hit a 900-foot home run. Him not being in the lineup on Wednesday was a little more just for him, just take a breath, reset."

Starting pitcher Tyler Fay faced criticism following his opening day loss to the Cougars, where he allowed five earned runs over 3.2 innings pitched. He bounced back, giving up two runs over five innings of work on Friday against Rhode Island, showing much better command while earning his first win.

Cases like these highlight the importance of patience in player evaluation. Baseball is too random a sport to make blanket statements on athletes after such a small sample size. The same goes on the other end of the spectrum, as Justin Lebron is currently tied for the national lead in home runs at five.

Lebron slugged at a tumultuous pace to start 2025, hitting 40 RBI before the calendar flipped to April. He then batted .216 in SEC play and missed the All-SEC First Team. Alabama baseball looks like it will be in for a fun season. The pieces added to the team appear as though they will help elevate the ceiling of the squad. That is the take I held in the offseason, and that is the take I hold now. To change it this early into the season would be to ignore fundamental truths about the sport of baseball and a century of historical data on the way that seasons unfold.

