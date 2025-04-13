The Extra Point: Which Areas Should Kalen DeBoer Address During The Spring Transfer Portal Window?
Following yesterday's abridged "A Day game" format that was more of an open practice, the Alabama football spring practice period has come to a close in Kalen DeBoer's second year with the program.
The spring transfer period, opening this coming Wednesday, has already sparked national controversy, following the Nico Iamaleava saga and his split from the Tennessee program this past week. In Tuscaloosa, major headlines like that do not seem to be as much of an incoming threat, and there is more positivity around the structure of the roster.
This makes the main point of emphasis roster retention especially in spots where the Crimson Tide possesses strong depth. Position groups like receiver, secondary and defensive line come to mind in spots where DeBoer and company should prioritize retention of their deep roster pieces.
There are a few spots where the staff could look to add either experience or another body, with quarterback being the first area to keep an eye on. With Ty Simpson appearing to be in good position as the team's starter and incoming freshman, Keelon Russell, being a major part of the program's future, redshirt sophomore, Austin Mack, appears to be the odd man out, and a very likely portal entry could be looming for him as a result.
This would mean just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, and adding another signal-caller could be an area that DeBoer needs to address in the portal.
Another position group that could use more experience is tight end. Returners, Josh Cuevas and Danny Lewis Jr combine for very limited experience, and incoming freshman, Marshall Pritchett, is unlikely to be a major year-one contributor. This makes adding a piece with more snaps a potential option for the Crimson Tide in the coming weeks.
On defense, aforementioned retention is the clear emphasis, but with Deontae Lawson still working back from his late-season knee injury, adding another off-ball linebacker could be another option to join returning contributor, Justin Jefferson, and incoming transfer, Nikhai Hill-Green.
The final area that is worth keeping an eye on is placekicker, as Connor Talty is the forecasted starter following spring. Last year, in the same scenario, DeBoer added Graham Nicholson from Miami-Ohio University, who was coming off a Lou Groza Award winning season to take over the spot for Talty.
There has not been as much negativity surrounding Talty during spring this year compared to last, but it is still worth keeping an eye on because DeBoer has made a move in this spot before.
Overall, there should be plenty of positivity surrounding the construction of the roster following spring practice, and the first point of emphasis should be retention of depth in key areas during the nine-day transfer window.
Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Peyton Davis forecasts where Kalen DeBoer's attention will be during the transfer portal period from April 16-25.