Alabama's Sacks, Tackles for Loss Leader Returning for 2026 Season

Alabama Wolf linebacker Yhonzae Pierre will return to the Crimson Tide for the 2026 season, per Yea Alabama, the program's NIL collective.

247 Sports' Matt Zenitz reported earlier on Monday that Pierre was expected to return, and now he's officially back.

Yea Alabama also announced that Pierre will wear the jersey No. 0 next season instead of 42.

ANNOUNCEMENT: LB Yhonzae Pierre will be changing his jersey number to 0, which was formerly worn by Deontae Lawson.



“My brother built the 0 legacy. I’m grateful for the chance to carry it forward. Let’s get it.” pic.twitter.com/NaJZSwmBjL — Yea Alabama (@yea_ala) January 15, 2026

When the alpha wolf leaves a pack, it is often difficult for a new leader to emerge. Alabama Wolf linebackers Qua Russaw and Jah-Marien Latham missed a good chunk of this season. Russaw broke his foot against Georgia in late September and he missed six games, while Latham's season quickly ended following a neck injury he sustained that same month.

Russaw and Latham were listed as co-starters on the Crimson Tide's Week 1 depth chart, and they each made an impact prior to their respective injuries. But redshirt sophomore Pierre was next in line to be the alpha Wolf linebacker.

Pierre made some progress following the Georgia game, as he was the starter the next two weeks against Vanderbilt and Missouri. But he broke out against Tennessee with six total tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and 2.5 sacks. For reference, Pierre came into that Third Saturday in October with just one career sack.

"He's been right there," DeBoer said after the Tennessee game. "I'm really pleased with the last couple of weeks what he's done. He played a lot of snaps last week. I don't know what his number was today, but just with the depth chart there and the guys that are out, we're asking more out of him and he's rising to the occasion.

"He's worked hard in practice. He's built his stamina up more to where he can compete for four quarters now and that's just really cool to see. It's really him understanding that any play I can go win one-on-one and making sure he's lined up and does his assignment and just strains from start to finish each and every play."

It was at that moment that he fully adapted to his increased role, and he only got better as the season continued. Pierre finished the season with Alabama's best marks in sacks (8) and tackles for loss (14.5) and also tied with safety Bray Hubbard for the most forced fumbles (3).

Pierre is one of two Wolf linebackers returning to the Crimson Tide, as he joins Justin Hill, who just wrapped up his freshman campaign. Latham might also return, but he's awaiting approval for a medical redshirt. Alabama has lost two players at this position to the transfer portal: Russaw and redshirt freshman Noah Carter.

That being said, the Wolf linebacker often lines up/blitzes at the line of scrimmage. The Crimson Tide's defensive line has been dismantled this offseason, as starting nose tackle Tim Keenan III and Bandit LT Overton exhausted their collegiate eligibility, while starter James Smith and reserve defensive linemen Jordan Renaud, Keon Keeley and Kelby Collins transferred out of Tuscaloosa.

Jan. 14 is the hard deadline for underclassmen not participating in the National Championship Game to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. In terms of other key dates, the transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.

