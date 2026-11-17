TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The SEC's decades-long tradition of cupcake week is coming to an end.

The conference voted back in May to start playing league games on the penultimate weekend of the season, meaning that Saturday will be the final time that teams in the conference line up to face FCS opponents in what has been affectionately referred to as the SoCon Invitational.

"Continuing to stay with our process is really important, so we need to continue to play with great momentum," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "Playing SEC game after SEC game is just kind of what we have done, and so this is obviously a little bit different this week."

Alabama will host FCS Chattanooga at 1:00 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide is 15-0 all-time against the Mocs, and has won the four games played this century by a combined score of 191-13, including a 66-10 victory in 2023. Chattanooga is good this year — the 7-4 Mocs haven't allowed 20 points in a game in over two months — but Wommack believes that recent changes in the sport have further altered the nature of this matchup.

"I do think sometimes some of the changes that have been made the last few years do put a greater margin in between teams at the FBS level and FCS level," Wommack said. "You look at this team in Chattanooga, good football team has an identity, a physicality. There are just so many players right, that, from an NIL standpoint right that you can continue to add to your roster. Sometimes at the top, right, we probably have a little less depth than what we've had, but the quality of player, sometimes that margin is pretty different.

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"That's just the way the game of football is going. There have constantly been changes to the game, and that's certainly one area that you can point towards right now."

The Crimson Tide has won 18 straight cupcake-week matchups, with the last loss being the infamous 2007 Louisiana-Monroe game. Notable recent cupcakes that come to mind include the 2011 "tin horn" game against Georgia Southern and a 2018 contest that saw Alabama enter halftime in a 10-10 tie with The Citadel.

"Having been a part of those programs, these are big moments and cool opportunities to go in and kind of make a statement and do your thing," head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "You draw on those experiences, especially when you've beaten Power Five teams, teams that are in those playoff game situations, and it's a lot of momentum you can generate within your program."

DeBoer, who coached at smaller schools for most of his career, has seen firsthand what a competitive game against a bigger team can do for a program. It's not a guarantee that Alabama won't play any FCS teams going forward. The Crimson Tide will still have two annual games against non-Power Four opposition — they just won't be played in November.

"Wherever the game's at, for us, it's just about right now," DeBoer said. "It's about improving and focusing on us and our standard."

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