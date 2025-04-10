Alabama Defense 'Locking in on Details' in Year 2 under Kane Wommack
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Kane Wommack's intensity on the practice field was evident during Tuesday's media viewing period as he enters his second season as Alabama football's defensive coordinator.
Alabama's defense brings back a lot of key returners, including some that aren't available this spring like Keon Sabb and Deonate Lawson. For those that are experiencing spring No. 2 under Wommack like Bray Hubbard, Tim Keenan and Jah-Marien Latham, there's a lot more comfortability in the defense and scheme.
"When you have new coaches come in and a new defense, it’s almost like for us that we’re starting over because we go from learning one defense to now that’s out the door to now we’re learning a new scheme and everything," Hubbard said. "I think this spring, being able to just build on what we already know and what we already installed last spring is huge.
"We can really lock in on the details because last year we were just making sure we were doing everything, getting the call in right, whatever it is. But now we can really focus on certain details, and we’ll be able to just match certain routes the way we need to.”
Last year's defense got better as the season went along, and the Crimson Tide finished 10th in scoring defense at 17.4 points per game and forced 28 turnovers, which was top-five in the country.
Turnovers have been another big focus for Wommack's "Swarm D" this spring as Alabama transitions into the summer offseason afetr Saturday.
"The identity right now is taking the ball away," Hubbard said. "Coach Wommack talks about it all the time. He wants us to take the ball away. He wants us to lead the country in takeaways, and that’s our goal.
“I think the vibe of the defense is really good. We have some young guys that are taking really big steps, and that’s what you want to see. We still have two more days to clean up everything and get rolling into summer.”
While Alabama has a lot of experience coming back on all levels of the defense, there are also a lot of young guys who have been getting opportunities this spring with the injuries and could contribute or start this fall. Hubbard feels like it's the older player's responsibility to help teach and lead the younger guys to get them ready.
"We’ve got a lot of experience, and we’ve got a lot of guys that know the defense," he said. "We’ve got to bring the young guys along with us, but we’re still in spring ball, so they’re still going to be learning."
Thursday morning was Alabama's final scrimmage of spring, and the Crimson Tide will wrap up spring practice on Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for a modified version of A-Day.