Final Predictions and Reaction to NCAA Tournament Day One on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we react to the first day of the NCAA Tournament and give our final thoughts and predictions for today's first round matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Hofstra Pride.
The program opens with a simple hypothetical question. Will Hofstra see Cruz Davis or Preston Edmead become the eighth player to reset their career high in scoring against the Crimson Tide? We discuss the Hofstra supporting cast and take a voicemail on the Pride before making our final predictions.
Respect Runs Both Ways Between Nate Oats and Speedy Claxton Ahead of NCAA Tournament
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Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.
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Alabama Basketball in the NCAA Tournament:
(Season, Seed, Final Result)
- 1974-75: Lost in Round of 64 (NCAA Tournament seeding introduced in 1979)
- 1975-76: Lost in Sweet 16
- 1981-82: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1982-83: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 1983-84: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 1984-85: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1985-86: 5-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1986-87 (vacated): 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1988-89: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 1989-90: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1990-91: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1991-92: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 1993-94: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 1994-95: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2001-02: 2-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2002-03: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 2003-04: 8-seed, Lost in Elite Eight
- 2004-05: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 2005-06: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2011-12: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2017-18: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2020-21: 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 2021-22: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 2022-23: No. 1 overall seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 2023-24: 4-seed, Lost in Final Four
- 2024-25: 2-seed, Lost in Elite Eight
- 2025-26: 4-seed, Result TBD
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6