Alabama DL, Former Starter to Redshirt, Enter Transfer Portal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— A former Alabama starter plans to redshirt and enter the transfer portal after the Crimson Tide's first five games.
Junior defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis told ESPN's Pete Thamel that he is redshirting because of playing time and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack confirmed the report during Monday morning's press conference.
"He's been battling some injuries, has not been able to perform or produce the way that any of us would like, but my focus is really on the players that are going to do everything they can to help us win football games," Wommack said.
NCAA rules allow a player to redshirt a season if he has only played in four games. Oatis started 10 games as a freshman in 2022 and three times in 2023 after battling injuries. He got back to full strength before the 2024 season, but has only recorded two tackles through the first four games and played significantly less snaps.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said he felt like things had been trending this way for Oatis.
"The thing you also have to understand is there's other elements to this," DeBeor said. "There's health elements. There's life elements. I love these guys. They work hard, and Jehiem's choices and things, there's reasons for that. He has notified and continues to be in communication here with us.
"We move forward with the guys that really are able to help us win and focused on our program. And as we go through this, I don't want to put finality to it, but I want what's best for all people. And Jehiem's one of 'em."