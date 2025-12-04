Alabama Safety Bray Hubbard Wins National Weekly Award: Roll Call

Alabama safety Bray Hubbard was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy's Week 14 Player of the Week after a dominant performance in the road win over Auburn.

Hubbard intercepted a pass late in the third quarter as the Tigers were driving deep into Alabama territory for a potential game-tying score. He also forced a fumble with just under 40 seconds left in regulation, stalling the Auburn drive and allowing time for the Tide to bleed the clock on the way to the eventual win.

In addition to being named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week, Hubbard was named the SEC Player of the Week for his efforts in the Iron Bowl. It's the second time this season that he's taken home this coveted conference honor, as he also won it following the Wisconsin game.

"He was working through, just some sickness, and stuff like that," head coach Kalen DeBoer said following the game. "He's just tough. He's resilient, and he's, to me, one of the many guys that epitomizes what I'm proud of our team about. Just goes to work every day. Has a mindset. It means so much to him. He's gonna be a great teammate and give everything he has out there."

"We played hard. We fought," Hubbard said. "Tough game. Tough environment. We knew it was gonna be a dogfight coming in here... It's really fun. When you look at it, it's everybody in the crowd versus the, however, 80, 90 people [that are] on the sideline. It's awesome to be able to come in here and get a win in somebody else's environment.

The LOTT Impact Trophy is a national award given annually to college football's most outstanding defensive player. Impact is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity, and the winner must embrace these terms throughout the season.

Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson and defensive lineman LT Overton were named to the preseason watch list for this award, but neither of them, nor any other Crimson Tide player, got past that level.

