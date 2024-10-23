Alabama Expects Starting Cornerback to Return to Lineup For Homecoming
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide looks to bounce back this week after losing its second SEC game of the season this past week to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Alabama suffered a number of defensive back issues on Saturday in Knoxville as Zabien Brown, DeVonta Smith, Keon Sabb and Red Morgan all left the game with injuries, thrusting several backups into action at key positons.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer already announced Sabb's injury would keep him out for extended time, but said the rest of the defensive backs should be able to return to action this weekend against Missouri.
This is good news for the Crimson Tide as they'll only be down one starter in Sabb as they battle a talented Missouri wide receiver corp.
"Yeah, he's [Zabien Brown] been dealing with some nagging, couple things," Alabama defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist said. "He's been in a good place, a better place this week. So looking forward to him being back at full strength and ready to go."
Brown has appeared in all seven games for the Crimson Tide at cornerback opposite Domani Jackson. The true freshman from California has nine total tackles with a pass breakup a fumble recovery and the game winning interception against the Georgia Bulldogs. He was repeatedly praised throughout the offseason by the coaching staff for his maturity and approach to assimilating to the college game.
Alabama turned to Jaylen Mbakwe who played well in his absence in Knoxville, getting his first career interception, but Brown's return will be massive for a Crimson Tide defensive backfield already down a leader.