Where Alabama Ranks in Polls Before Final CFP Rankings
In this story:
Alabama's final spot in the polls was revealed Sunday morning before the Crimson Tide will learn its postseason fate from the College Football Playoff selection committee. With the 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship, Alabama dropped one spot in the AP Top 25 to No. 11 behind Notre Dame and Miami.
As a reminder, these rankings have no effect on the playoff, and only the CFP committee's rankings will decide who gets to play in the playoff.
This story will be updated with the Coaches Poll.
AP Top 25
(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Indiana (66), 13-0, 1650
2. Georgia, 12-1, 1550
3. Ohio State, 12-1, 1538
4. Texas Tech, 12-1, 1452
5. Oregon, 11-1, 1358
6. Ole Miss, 11-1, 1323
7. Texas A&M, 11-1, 1278
8. Oklahoma, 10-2, 1154
9. Notre Dame, 10-2, 1094
10. Miami, 10-2, 1017
11. Alabama, 10-3, 973
12. BYU, 11-2, 899
13. Vanderbilt, 10-2, 880
14. Texas, 9-3, 872
15. Utah, 10-2, 748
16. USC, 9-3, 609
17. Tulane, 11-2, 521
18. Michigan, 9-3, 503
19. James Madison, 12-1, 490
20. Virginia, 10-3, 323
21. Arizona, 9-3, 322
22. Navy, 9-2, 173
23. North Texas, 11-2, 151
24. Georgia Tech, 9-3, 147
25. Missouri, 8-4, 92
Others receiving votes: Houston 82, Iowa 74, Tennessee 61, New Mexico 21, Duke 18, Boise St. 16, UNLV 10, South Florida 10, SMU 8, Arizona St. 6, Louisville 6, UConn 5, Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, Kennesaw St 3, Illinois 2, Iowa St. 2, W. Michigan 1, TCU 1.
Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Wisconsin win): No. 14 in AP Top 25, No. 14 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (First bye week): No. 17 in AP Top 25, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Georgia win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Vanderbilt win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (Missouri win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (Tennessee win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (South Carolina win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (Second bye week): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (LSU win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 12 (Oklahoma loss): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 13 (Eastern Illinois win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 14 (Auburn win): No. 10 in the AP Top 25, No. 10 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 15 (SEC championship loss): No. 11 in the AP Top 25
Rad more on BamaCentral:
Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_