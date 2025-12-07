Where Alabama Ranks in Polls Before Final CFP Rankings

Alabama's final spot in the polls was revealed Sunday morning before the Crimson Tide will learn its postseason fate from the College Football Playoff selection committee. With the 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship, Alabama dropped one spot in the AP Top 25 to No. 11 behind Notre Dame and Miami.

As a reminder, these rankings have no effect on the playoff, and only the CFP committee's rankings will decide who gets to play in the playoff.

AP Top 25

(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

1. Indiana (66), 13-0, 1650

2. Georgia, 12-1, 1550

3. Ohio State, 12-1, 1538

4. Texas Tech, 12-1, 1452

5. Oregon, 11-1, 1358

6. Ole Miss, 11-1, 1323

7. Texas A&M, 11-1, 1278

8. Oklahoma, 10-2, 1154

9. Notre Dame, 10-2, 1094

10. Miami, 10-2, 1017

11. Alabama, 10-3, 973

12. BYU, 11-2, 899

13. Vanderbilt, 10-2, 880

14. Texas, 9-3, 872

15. Utah, 10-2, 748

16. USC, 9-3, 609

17. Tulane, 11-2, 521

18. Michigan, 9-3, 503

19. James Madison, 12-1, 490

20. Virginia, 10-3, 323

21. Arizona, 9-3, 322

22. Navy, 9-2, 173

23. North Texas, 11-2, 151

24. Georgia Tech, 9-3, 147

25. Missouri, 8-4, 92

Others receiving votes: Houston 82, Iowa 74, Tennessee 61, New Mexico 21, Duke 18, Boise St. 16, UNLV 10, South Florida 10, SMU 8, Arizona St. 6, Louisville 6, UConn 5, Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, Kennesaw St 3, Illinois 2, Iowa St. 2, W. Michigan 1, TCU 1.

Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Wisconsin win): No. 14 in AP Top 25, No. 14 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (First bye week): No. 17 in AP Top 25, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Georgia win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Vanderbilt win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll

After Week 7 (Missouri win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 6 in Coaches Poll

After Week 8 (Tennessee win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll

After Week 9 (South Carolina win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll

After Week 10 (Second bye week): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll

After Week 11 (LSU win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll

After Week 12 (Oklahoma loss): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

After Week 13 (Eastern Illinois win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

After Week 14 (Auburn win): No. 10 in the AP Top 25, No. 10 in the Coaches Poll

After Week 15 (SEC championship loss): No. 11 in the AP Top 25

