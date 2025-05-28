Bama Central

Alabama Football 2025 Award Watch List Tracker: Lott IMPACT Trophy

Keeping up with Alabama players' individual award nominations throughout the 2025 season.

Hunter De Siver, BamaCentral Staff

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton (22) celebrates after recovering a South Carolina fumble at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated South Carolina 27-25. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton (22) celebrates after recovering a South Carolina fumble at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated South Carolina 27-25. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

Spring football concluded over a month ago for Alabama, and the Crimson Tide looks forward to Year 2 of the Kalen DeBoer era. Alabama finished 9-4 last season––its first time under 10 wins since 2007.

As DeBoer enters Year 2 in the role as the Alabama head coach, he is continuing to try and build his culture with the players who want to play for him and his vision for Crimson Tide football. DeBoer sees a continuity and alignment that starts with the coaching staff and then spreads throughout the remainder of the team. He credits the "brotherhood" that the players have created on the 2025 team.

According to DeBoer, Alabama didn't even really have any issues with guys coming forward saying they wanted to transfer. This all goes hand-in-hand with the fact that the Crimson Tide didn't lose a single scholarship player during the spring transfer window––a tremendous accomplishment in today's college sports world.

With one of the most talented rosters in the country, Alabama players are nominated for and win some of the top individual awards in the country year after year. The process begins in the summer when players are added to the watch lists for the various awards.

There are a lot of different awards and watch lists, and that's where the Alabama awards tracker comes in handy, as we'll be following each award throughout the season. Whenever there's a development, the headline will change and the latest information added:

Lott IMPACT Trophy

(Outstanding defensive player. Impact is an acronym for: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity)

Watch List: linebacker Deontae Lawson and defensive lineman LT Overton named to the watch list on May 28

Alabama’s last winner: Will Anderson Jr., 2022

Read More:

feed

Published |Modified
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

BamaCentral Staff
BAMACENTRAL STAFF

Home/Football