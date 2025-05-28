Alabama Football 2025 Award Watch List Tracker: Lott IMPACT Trophy
Spring football concluded over a month ago for Alabama, and the Crimson Tide looks forward to Year 2 of the Kalen DeBoer era. Alabama finished 9-4 last season––its first time under 10 wins since 2007.
As DeBoer enters Year 2 in the role as the Alabama head coach, he is continuing to try and build his culture with the players who want to play for him and his vision for Crimson Tide football. DeBoer sees a continuity and alignment that starts with the coaching staff and then spreads throughout the remainder of the team. He credits the "brotherhood" that the players have created on the 2025 team.
According to DeBoer, Alabama didn't even really have any issues with guys coming forward saying they wanted to transfer. This all goes hand-in-hand with the fact that the Crimson Tide didn't lose a single scholarship player during the spring transfer window––a tremendous accomplishment in today's college sports world.
With one of the most talented rosters in the country, Alabama players are nominated for and win some of the top individual awards in the country year after year. The process begins in the summer when players are added to the watch lists for the various awards.
There are a lot of different awards and watch lists, and that's where the Alabama awards tracker comes in handy, as we'll be following each award throughout the season. Whenever there's a development, the headline will change and the latest information added:
Lott IMPACT Trophy
(Outstanding defensive player. Impact is an acronym for: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity)
Watch List: linebacker Deontae Lawson and defensive lineman LT Overton named to the watch list on May 28
Alabama’s last winner: Will Anderson Jr., 2022