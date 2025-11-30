Bama Central

Photo Gallery From Alabama's Thrilling Victory in the Iron Bowl

The best snapshots from Alabama's 27-20 win in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Joe Gaither

Jam Miller
Jam Miller / Sarah Munzenmaier
1. Ty Simpson throws a pass in the Iron Bowl

Ty Simpson Pas
Ty Simpson / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Crimson Tide quarterback launches a pass in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

2. Jam Miller is tackled in the Iron Bowl

Jam Miller runs in the Iron Bowl
Jam Miller / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Alabama running back carries a pile of Auburn defenders.

3. Conor Talty prepares for a field goal attempt against Auburn

Conor Talty prepares for a kick against Auburn
Conor Talty / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Alabama kicker gets focused before a field goal attempt in the Iron Bowl.

4. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer gets animated with an official in the Iron Bowl

The Crimson Tide head coach gets upset with an official.
Kalen Deboer with a ref. / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Crimson Tide head coach was fired up on the sidelines in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

5. Kalen DeBoer yells from the sidelines in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Kalen Deboer is fired up in the Iron Bowl
Kalen Deboer / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Alabama head coach shows passion on the sidelines as he leads his team to victory against Auburn.

6. Deontae Lawson signals for fourth down in the Iron Bowl

Lawson signals for fourth down
Deontae Lawson / Sarah Munzenmaier

Alabama's veteran linebacker celebrates a defensive stop against the Auburn Tigers.

7. Alabama wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks makes a play on the sidelines against Auburn

The freshman rises to make a catch against Auburn
Lotzeir Brooks / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Crimson Tide freshman tries to make a catch on the sidelines in the Iron Bowl.

8. Lotzeir Brooks makes a catch on the sideline against Auburn.

Brooks makes a catch in the Iron Bowl
Lotzeir Brooks / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Alabama freshman makes a reception on the sideline in the Iron Bowl.

9. Ty Simpson uses his legs against Auburn in the Iron Bowl

Ty Simpson carries the football in the Iron Bowl
Ty Simpson runs in the Iron Bowl / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Crimson Tide quarterback make a difference with his feet against Auburn in the Jordan-Hare Stadium.

10. Ty Simpson gets Alabama into the right play in the Iron Bowl

Ty Simpson
Ty Simpson / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Crimson Tide quarterback directs traffic before a play against Auburn.

11. Isaiah Horton Celebrates an Iron Bowl Touchdown

Isaiah Horton celebrates one of his touchdown catches
Isaiah Horton / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Crimson Tide receiver scored three times against Auburn.

12. Jam Miller runs against the Auburn Tigers

Jam Miller
Jam Miller in black and white / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Alabama running back takes a handoff in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

13. Jam Miller Runs in the Iron Bowl

Jam Miller
Jam Miller / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Crimson Tide running back stumbles down the field in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

14. Ty Simpson directs traffic before a play

Ty Simpson
Ty Simpson / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Alabama quarterback makes sure everyones on the same page before a play against Auburn.

15. Lotzeir Brooks fights for a muffed punt

Lotzeir Brooks on special teams
Lotzeir Brooks fights for a muffed punt / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Alabama freshman nearly came away with a muffed punt in the Iron Bowl.

16. Red Morgan chases down Ashton Daniels

Red Morgan
Red Morgan / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Alabama safety tries to make a sack in the Iron Bowl.

17. Isaiah Horton celebrates a touchdown in the Iron Bowl

Isaiah Horton
Isaiah Horton / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Alabama wide receiver had three touchdowns against Auburn.

18. Ty Simpson runs for yards in Jordan-Hare Stadium

Ty Simpson
Ty Simpson fights for yards against Auburn / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Alabama quarterback takes off and runs for a big gain against Auburn.

19. Isaiah Horton nearly comes down with a touchdown reception

Alabama Football
Isaiah Horton / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Alabama wide receiver had a chance at another big play against Auburn.

20. Daniel Hill rumbles for yards against the Auburn Tigers

Daniel Hill in the Iron Bowl
Daniel Hill / Sarah Munzenmaier

Daniel Hill carries the football and fights off contact in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

21. AK Dear catches a screen pass in the Iron Bowl

AK Dear catches a screen pass
AK Dear / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Alabama freshman takes a screen out of the backfield in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

22. Alabama's defense runs off the field in the Iron Bowl

Alabama Football
Alabama's Defense / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Crimson Tide defenders run off the field after making a stop against Auburn.

23. Justin Jefferson forces an incompletion in the Iron Bowl

Alabama Football
Justin Jefferson / Sarah Munzenmaier

Alabama's linebacker forces an incompletion in the victory over the Auburn Tigers.

24. Bray Hubbard makes a tackle in the Iron Bowl

Bray Hubbard makes a tackle
Bray Hubbard / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Alabama safety had a huge game in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

25. LT Overton tries to block a pass in the Iron Bowl

LT Overton
LT Overton / Sarah Munzenmaier

Alabama's defensive lineman tries to block a pass in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

26. Jam Miller finds a hole in the Iron Bowl

The Bama RB finds a hole against Auburn
Jam Miller / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Alabama running back finds daylight against Auburn.

27. Ty Simpson leaves Jordan-Hare Stadium victorious

Alabama's QB walks off victorious
Ty Simpson / Sarah Munzenmaier

The Alabama quarterback walks off the field after beating Auburn.

28. Alabama's leaders pose after the win

Alabama veterans pose after the win
Isaiah Horton, Keon Sabb and Deontae Lawson / Sarah Munzenmaier

Isaiah Horton, Keon Sabb and Deontae Lawson pose in Jordan-Hare Stadium after beating Auburn

29. Yhonzae Pierre blows kisses to the crowd

Alabama LB
Yhonzae Pierre / Sarah Munzenmaier

Alabama's linebacker is excited after being Auburn.

30. Ryan Williams smiles after winning the Iron Bowl

Alabama wide receiver
Ryan Williams / Sarah Munzenmaier

The sophomore receiver flashes a smile after Alabama's victory.

