Photo Gallery From Alabama's Thrilling Victory in the Iron Bowl
The Crimson Tide quarterback launches a pass in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Alabama running back carries a pile of Auburn defenders.
The Alabama kicker gets focused before a field goal attempt in the Iron Bowl.
The Crimson Tide head coach was fired up on the sidelines in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Alabama head coach shows passion on the sidelines as he leads his team to victory against Auburn.
Alabama's veteran linebacker celebrates a defensive stop against the Auburn Tigers.
The Crimson Tide freshman tries to make a catch on the sidelines in the Iron Bowl.
The Alabama freshman makes a reception on the sideline in the Iron Bowl.
The Crimson Tide quarterback make a difference with his feet against Auburn in the Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Crimson Tide quarterback directs traffic before a play against Auburn.
The Crimson Tide receiver scored three times against Auburn.
The Alabama running back takes a handoff in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Crimson Tide running back stumbles down the field in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Alabama quarterback makes sure everyones on the same page before a play against Auburn.
The Alabama freshman nearly came away with a muffed punt in the Iron Bowl.
The Alabama safety tries to make a sack in the Iron Bowl.
The Alabama wide receiver had three touchdowns against Auburn.
The Alabama quarterback takes off and runs for a big gain against Auburn.
The Alabama wide receiver had a chance at another big play against Auburn.
Daniel Hill carries the football and fights off contact in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Alabama freshman takes a screen out of the backfield in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Crimson Tide defenders run off the field after making a stop against Auburn.
Alabama's linebacker forces an incompletion in the victory over the Auburn Tigers.
The Alabama safety had a huge game in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Alabama's defensive lineman tries to block a pass in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Alabama running back finds daylight against Auburn.
The Alabama quarterback walks off the field after beating Auburn.
Isaiah Horton, Keon Sabb and Deontae Lawson pose in Jordan-Hare Stadium after beating Auburn
Alabama's linebacker is excited after being Auburn.
The sophomore receiver flashes a smile after Alabama's victory.