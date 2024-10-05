Bama Central

Alabama Football at Vanderbilt Injury Report

Who's in and who's out for the Crimson Tide against the Commodores.

Aug 31, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) runs the ball for a touchdown against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers safety Devonte' Mathews (14) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide visits the Music City on Saturday to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the programs first SEC road game of the year. Alabama enters as a heavy favorite and is looking to continue its unbeaten season under first year head coach Kalen DeBoer.

According to SEC regulations, Alabama and Vanderbilt submitted the final injury report ahead of today's clash.

Alabama listed wide receiver Kendrick Law "Out" for the contest while linebacker Justin Jefferson is listed as a "Game Time Decision", but sources expect Jefferson to play.

Injury Report Vandy Saturday
The Crimson Tide and Commodes are set to kick off at 3:15 p.m. CT in FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.

