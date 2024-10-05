Alabama Football at Vanderbilt Injury Report
Who's in and who's out for the Crimson Tide against the Commodores.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide visits the Music City on Saturday to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the programs first SEC road game of the year. Alabama enters as a heavy favorite and is looking to continue its unbeaten season under first year head coach Kalen DeBoer.
According to SEC regulations, Alabama and Vanderbilt submitted the final injury report ahead of today's clash.
Alabama listed wide receiver Kendrick Law "Out" for the contest while linebacker Justin Jefferson is listed as a "Game Time Decision", but sources expect Jefferson to play.
The Crimson Tide and Commodes are set to kick off at 3:15 p.m. CT in FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
