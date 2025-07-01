Alabama Football Lands Three on Walter Camp Preseason All-American Team
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program landed three players on the Walter Camp Preseason All-American team announced on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide saw two first team offensive selections and one second team defensive selection.
Wide receiver Ryan Williams and tackle Kadyn Proctor were named first team selections ahead of the season. Williams hauled in 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns while taking four carries for 48 yards and two more touchdowns as a true freshman. Proctor has started at left tackle for the Crimson Tide for the last two seasons, earning All-SEC Freshman honors in his first season and Second Team All-SEC honors as a sophomore in 2024.
Defensive lineman Tim Keenan III was named to the second team defense. Keenan has appeared in 29 games over three seasons for the Crimson Tide and has developed into one of the most consistent defenders on the team. He notched 79 total tackles with 9.5 coming for a loss in 2024.
Alabama joins Texas and Clemson as the only programs with three selections, while the SEC leads all conferences with 16 total selections.
Walter Camp is one of the five services the NCAA uses to determine consensus and unanimous status at the end of the year. A player must be selected by three publications to receive consensus status.
Full Walter Camp Preseason All-American Team
First Team Offense
WR: Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)
WR: Ryan Williams (Alabama)
TE: Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt)
OL: Spencer Fano (Utah)
OL: Francis Mauigoa (Miami)
OL: Kadyn Proctor (Alabama)
OL: Kage Casey (Boise State)
C: Jake Slaughter (Florida)
QB: Cade Klubnik (Clemson)
RB: Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame)
RB: Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)
PK: Dominic Zvada (Michigan)
First Team Defense
DL: Dylan Stewart (South Carolina)
DL: Colin Simmons (Texas)
DL: Peter Woods (Clemson)
DL: Zane Durant (Penn State)
LB: Anthony Hill (Texas)
LB: Taurean York (Texas A&M)
LB: Kyle Louis (Pittsburgh)
DB: Caleb Downs (Ohio State)
DB: Leonard Moore (Notre Dame)
DB: Jermod McCoy (Tennessee)
DB: D’Angelo Ponds (Indiana)
P: Brett Thorsen (Georgia)
KR: Keelan Marion (BYU)
Second Team Offense
WR: Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State)
WR: Elijah Sarratt (Indiana)
TE: Justin Joly (North Carolina State)
OL: Ar’maj Reed-Adams (Texas A&M)
OL: Cayden Green (Missouri)
OL: Jordan Seaton (Colorado),
OL: Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State)
C: Logan Jones (Iowa)
QB: Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)
RB: Makhi Hughes (Oregon)
RB: Isaac Brown (Louisville)
PK: Caden Chittenden (USC)
Second Team Defense
DL: Mikhail Kamara (Indiana)
DL: Dontay Corleone (Cincinnati)
DL: T.J. Parker (Clemson)
DL: Tim Keenan III (Alabama)
LB: Jason Henderson (Old Dominion)
LB: Whit Weeks (LSU)
LB: Suntarine Perkins (Ole Miss)
DB: Michael Taaffe (Texas)
DB: Dillon Theineman (Oregon)
DB: Koi Perich (Minnesota)
DB: Isaiah Nwokobia (SMU)
P: Ryan Eckley (Michigan State)
KR: Rayshawn Pleasant (Tulane)
All Time Alabama Unanimous All-Americans
- 1930 - Tackle, Fred Sington
- 1961 - Tackle, Billy Neighbors
- 1962 - Linebacker, Lee Roy Jordan
- 1966 - Tackle, Cecil Dowdy
- 1972 - Tackle, John Hannah
- 1975 - Defensive End, Leroy Cook
- 1980 - Defensive End, E.J. Junior
- 1986 - Defensive End, Cornelius Bennett
- 1988 - Linebacker, Derrick Thomas
- 1989 - Linebacker, Keith McCants
- 1990 - Kicker, Philip Doyle
- 1993 - Cornerback, Antonio Langham
- 1996 - Safety, Kevin Jackson
- 1999 - Tackle, Chris Samuels
- 2005 - Linebacker, DeMeco Ryans
- 2008 - Tackle, Andre Smith
- 2009 - Running Back, Mark Ingram II
- 2009 - Linebacker, Rolando McClain
- 2011 - Safety, Mark Barron
- 2011 - Tackle, Barrett Jones
- 2011 - Running Back, Trent Richardson
- 2012 - Cornerback, Dee Milliner
- 2012 - Offensive Guard, Chance Warmack
- 2013 - Linebacker, C.J. Mosley
- 2014 - Wide receiver, Amari Cooper
- 2014 - Safety, Landon Collins
- 2015 - Running back, Derrick Henry
- 2015 - Linebacker, Reggie Ragland
- 2016 - Defensive end, Jonathan Allen
- 2016 - Linebacker, Reuben Foster
- 2016 - Tackle, Cam Robinson
- 2017 - Defensive back, Minkah Fitzpatrick
- 2018 - Tackle, Jonah Williams
- 2018 - Defensive Tackle, Quinnen Williams
- 2020 - Center, Landon Dickerson
- 2020 - Running Back, Najee Harris
- 2020 - Tackle, Alex Leatherwood
- 2020 - Wide receiver, DeVonta Smith
- 2020 - Cornerback, Patrick Surtain
- 2021 - Linebacker, Will Anderson Jr.
- 2022 - Linebacker, Will Anderson Jr.