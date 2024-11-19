Alabama Football Linebacker Entering Transfer Portal
Alabama wolf linebacker Keanue Koht has filed paperwork to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Koht, a redshirt junior, appeared in seven games for the Crimson Tide in 2024 but was suspended for the recent LSU and Mercer games.
Koht becomes Alabama's second defender to opt out of the season and enter the transfer portal following defensive lineman Jeheim Oatis's choice in October.
The redshirt junior is a former 4-star prospect out of Vero Beach, Fla. in the Class of 2021. He appeared in 14 games across the last three seasons, accumulating nine tackles with half a sack and a fumble recovery. He was originally committed to LSU in 2020, but ultimately decided to flip to Alabama on signing day in December 2020.
His best game of this season came against Wisconsin with three tackles, but he had a big fumble recovery in the South Carolina game and helped force a safety in the win over Georgia.
His departure furthers Alabama's depth issues at wolf as the Crimson Tide lost Que Robinson to an injury for the remainder of the year. Redshirt freshmen Qua Russaw and Yhonzae Pierre handled the duties well against Mercer but face stiffer competition as the season continues. True freshman Jayshawn Ross is also an option, while inside backer Jihaad Campbell has also seen time at wolf in certain pressure packages.
The transfer portal officially opens on Monday, Dec. 9 and closes on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.