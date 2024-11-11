Bama Central

Alabama Linebacker Facing Undisclosed Suspension

Redshirt junior Keanu Koht did not travel with the team to LSU and will not be with the team this week either.

Katie Windham

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; UL Monroe Warhawks offensive lineman Keydrell Lewis (74) blocks against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Keanu Koht (19) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-7.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.—  Redshirt junior outside linebacker Keanu Koht was not on Alabama's travel roster for Saturday's game at LSU, and on Monday Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator said he will not be with the team this week either and is currently suspended.

"He's suspended right now," DeBoer said. "I'm not gonna get into length or anything like that, but he won't be with us this weekend."

Before this past Saturday at LSU, Koht had played in every game this season except the Tennessee game. He has five total tackles and half a sack this season plus a a fumble recovery in the win over South Carolina.

His best game of the year came against Wisconsin with three tackles, but he had the big fumble recovery in the South Carolina game and helped force a safety in the win over Georgia.

Koht was a four-star prospect out of the state of Florida. He did not play and redshirted his first season at Alabama in 2021 and mainly worked only on special teams in his redshirt freshman season. Koht only appeared in three games last year before seeing his playing time increase this season. The outside linebacker has dealt with injuries throughout his career.

Alabama is already down a man at outside linebacker with Que Robinson out for the year with an injury.

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

