Alabama Football Practice Report: Sunday, August 3
The Crimson Tide was back at practice on Sunday morning.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football's fall camp continued Sunday with the Crimson Tide's fourth practice. The weather was nowhere near as hot as it was during the first two practice periods of camp.
On Saturday, the Crimson Tide appeared to have been dealt a blow to its wide-receiving corps. Talented freshman Lotzeir Brooks was off to the side riding the stationary bike with a boot on and a no-contact jersey. He was not working with the wideouts on Sunday.
BamaCentral participated in the media viewing Sunday. A list of practice observations, as well as footage from both offensive and defensive position groups, can be found below.
Sunday Practice Observations:
- Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, who was asked on Saturday about the flexibility afforded him by being able to float around to multiple different positions throughout the day, was working with Alabama's outside linebackers Sunday.
- Brooks was not a participant in Sunday's practice activities. That's hardly surprising, given his situation on Saturday. The freshman is hoping to be able to perform well enough in the preseason to earn early reps this fall.
- Maurice Linguist seemingly wanted to check all the boxes with the defensive backs. They were moving very quickly through their drills, with a variety of exercises. One moment, the players were doing pad work. The next, they were doing deep-ball drills.
- For the second day in a row, LB Qua Russaw was doing one-on-one drills. Those brief workouts have focused on hand placement and getting around blocks. Russaw was not present at the moment of the team drill where Wommack was instructing his peers on footwork.
- The wide receivers did a drill in which they had to hop three times forward and then run straight to grab a ball in the air.
- The wide receivers worked on escaping press-man coverage against a pad and then ran towards the outside. Rico Scott, who recently clocked 23.5 miles per hour, was quick to complete this drill.
- Wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard threw long balls to his unit as they ran “Go” routes. This was a truly impressive display of accuracy from Shephard as he placed it near the sideline consistently.
- Quarterbacks Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell threw to the tight ends on some curl routes for a brief period.
- The quarterbacks also targeted the wide receivers on short plays located outside of the numbers. They threw concurrently and next to each other, but switched spots from left to middle to right. Simpson made a couple of nice passes during the drill towards the sideline.
- The safeties worked on a drill that involved dropping back a few steps and then bursting forward to make a catch. This drill emphasized footwork and Bray Hubbard seemed to do this really well.
Practice Footage:
