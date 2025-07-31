Which Alabama Wide Receiver Clocked 23.5 Miles Per Hour?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football has developed countless NFL players over the years who have terrorized the league with their speed.
The Crimson Tide has a lot of fast players on both sides of the ball ahead of this upcoming season, but redshirt freshman wide receiver Rico Scott might win the full-team race. Fellow wide receiver Germie Bernard said during Day 2 of fall camp that Scott has clocked 23.5 miles per hour this summer.
"That's movement, that guy has put a lot of work within the weight room," Bernard said. "But then off the field stuff, he just continued to improve. He asks a lot of questions. His knowledge of the game has expanded. I'm really excited to see what he's going to step up and do for us."
Alabama hasn’t had four receivers total more than 30 receptions apiece in a single season since 2020, but a recent photo posted by Ryan Williams brought back memories of DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle accomplishing this feat in 2019.
Scott joined Williams, and expected starters Bernard and Isaiah Horton are in this photo, and although he hasn’t had much playing time, he showed a lot of promise with his ease of gaining separation and quick route-running last season and during A-Day.
"His body transformation from now, even from this winter when I got here to now, he's become — I think he was one of the guys at the top speed this summer," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on Thursday.
"So one of our fastest guys on the team. Super physical player, willing to run through people. And then the level of detail he has on his route running for a young player, and the versatility can play inside, outside, you know, he's going to be a presence this year."
Nevertheless, Scott has a ton of competition for the WR4 role, including Cole Adams, Jalen Hale and more. It's been a difficult challenge for Grubb to narrow this spot down.
"You want to have a deep, talented room," Grubb said. "We certainly have that Alabama. So, you know, for us, it's just going to be who are the guys that are able to consistently do the same thing every day, make the play, make the tough catches, block. You know, that's a prerequisite to be able to block, to play wide receiver here."