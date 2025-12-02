Alabama Football Reschedules Out of Conference Matchup
The Alabama athletics department announced a change to future football schedules, beginning with an adjustment to next season's slate.
The Crimson Tide has moved its 2026 home matchup against South Florida to 2032 and replaced the game with a scheduled contest against FCS school Chattanooga.
Additionally, Alabama announced a non-conference home matchup against Marshall has been added to the 2027 football schedule.
The Crimson Tide will now host Florida State, East Carolina and UTC in Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2026 in addition to playing its nine-game SEC schedule
Alabama stays in compliance with the new SEC scheduling policy of including one Power Four conference game with contests scheduled over the next 10 seasons. In seven of the next 10 years Alabama has two Power Four games on the schedule.
Fans could see the administration move to cancel, or adjust future dates as the College Football Playoff refines its criteria each and every year, but for now the Crimson Tide slate is still loaded with extremely interesting matchups and road trips, including powerhouses Ohio State and Notre Dame in the mix.
The Crimson Tide has already completed home-and-home series with Texas and Wisconsin and is in the middle of its home-and-home series with Florida State. The program is 3-2 in these contests, but improves to 5-2 if including the South Florida matchups as Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne has looked to move away from prominent neutral site games and beef up the out of conference schedule with better home games.
The three non-conference opponents likely sets Alabama's 2026 opponents in stone as the Crimson Tide hosts Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas A&M, and goes on the road to take on Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
2026 Out of Conference Opponents
- vs. Florida State
- vs. East Carolina
- vs. University of Tennessee Chattanooga
2027 Out of Conference Opponents
- at Ohio State
- vs. Marshall
2028 Out of Conference Opponents
- vs. Ohio State
- vs. UT Martin
- at Oklahoma State
2029 Out of Conference Opponents
- at Notre Dame
- vs. Oklahoma State
2030 Out of Conference Opponents
- at Georgia Tech
- vs. Notre Dame
2031 Out of Conference Opponents
- at Boston College
- vs. Georgia Tech
2032 Out of Conference Opponents
- at Minnesota
- vs. Arizona
- vs. South Florida
2033 Out of Conference Opponents
- at Arizona
- vs. Minnesota
2034 Out of Conference Opponents
- at Virginia Tech
- vs. Boston College
2035 Out of Conference Opponents
- vs. Virginia Tech