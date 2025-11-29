Bama Central

Alabama Football's SEC Championship and Post Season Scenario

The Crimson Tide enters the Iron Bowl with everything on the line.

Georgia celebrates after the winning the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Georgia won 22-19.a
Georgia celebrates after the winning the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Georgia won 22-19.a / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
No. 10 Alabama enters Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday with everything to play for. The Crimson Tide is 9-2 (7-1) on the season and hopes to return to the College Football Playoff after missing out on the post season a year ago.

The Ole Miss Rebels won their Black Friday matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs 38-19, finishing the regular season 11-1, with the only loss coming to the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. The Rebels now sit and wait as they watch Texas A&M on Friday night and Alabama on Saturday night to determine if they'll play in their program's first SEC Championship game.

Alabama's SEC Championship scenario is simple: win in Auburn and go to Atlanta to take on either Texas A&M or Georgia. The Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff hopes rest squarely on the Iron Bowl, as a loss knocks them from the No. 10 position in the playoff rankings to an outside looking in situation. A Crimson Tide victory offers the program an opportunity against No. 4 Texas A&M or No. 5 Georgia, presenting one more game to impress the committee and rise higher in the rankings.

The Georgia Bulldogs concluded conference play two weeks ago with an emphatic victory over No. 16 Texas in Athens. Georgia defeated Charlotte a week ago and Georgia Tech on Black Friday to improve its record to 11-1 as they also wait and watch the Texas-Texas A&M matchup and the Alabama-Auburn matchup.

Texas A&M enters the weekend with a perfect 11-0 record, boasting wins over No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 22 Missouri. The Aggies take on the Texas Longhorns on Black Friday in a win-and-get into the SEC Championship situation. A victory would put the Aggies in their first SEC Championship game since joining the conference in 2012.

SEC Championship Game Scenarios

Alabama-Texas A&M

  1. Alabama defeats Auburn + Texas A&M defeats Texas

Alabama-Georgia

  1. Alabama defeats Auburn + Texas A&M loses to Texas

Georgia-Texas A&M

  1. Texas A&M defeats Texas + Alabama loses to Auburn

Georgia-Ole Miss

  1. Texas A&M loses to Texas + Alabama loses to Auburn

ESPN Matchup Predictor

  • Texas has a 51.5 percent chance to defeat the Texas A&M Aggies at home. The Longhorns won last season in the first matchup of the rivalry since 2011.
  • Alabama has a 73.5 percent chance to defeat the Auburn Tigers on the road. The Crimson Tide is on a 5-game winning streak in the matchup.

This story will be updated

