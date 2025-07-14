Alabama Football Updates Roster Measurements for 2025 Season
The Alabama football program updated the measurements of its players on Sunday. Dozens of them have made dramatic changes to their weight throughout the offseason to get into ideal shape for the second year in the Kalen DeBoer era.
Below is a list of measurements for every Alabama player ahead of the 2025 season.
Number, player name, position, class, height, weight, (weight change from last season):
No. 7 Cole Adams, WR, redshirt sophomore | 5-10, 183 (was 181)
No. 73 Olaus Alinen, OL, redshirt sophomore | 6-6, 322 (was 335)
No. 76 Arkel Anugwom, OL, redshirt sophomore | 6-6, 328 (was 325 at Ball State)
No. 32 Alex Asparuhov, P, freshman | 6-3, 200
No. 56 JD Baird, LB, senior | 5-8, 210 (was 190)
No. 92 Jeremiah Beaman, DL, redshirt freshman | 6-4, 314 (was 296)
No. 5 Germie Bernard, WR, senior | 6-1, 204 (was 209)
No. 45 David Bird, SN, junior | 6-0, 205 (was 210 at Cal)
No. 72 Parker Brailsford, OL, redshirt junior | 6-2, 290 (was 290)
No. 17 Lotzeir Brooks, WR, freshman | 5-9, 191
No. 2 Zabien Brown, DB, sophomore | 6-0, 192 (was 196)
No. 48 Prince Butler, DB, redshirt senior | 6-1, 205 (was 200)
No. 9 Cam Calhoun, DB, redshirt sophomore | 6-0, 180 (was 177)
No. 63 Diego Camboia, OL, sophomore | 6-5, 265 (was 287)
No. 64 Michael Carroll, OL, freshman | 6-6, 321
No. 16 Cade Carruth, QB, senior | 6-1, 215 (was 195)
No. 24 Noah Carter, LB, redshirt freshman | 6-4, 243 (was 242)
No. 23 MJ Chirgwin, WR, redshirt senior | 6-0, 190 (was 195)
No. 33 Kyle Clayton, DB, freshman | 6-0, 190
No. 17 Kelby Collins, LB, junior | 6-4, 275 (was 278 at Florida)
No. 19 John Cooper, QB, sophomore | 6-2, 195 (was 192)
No. 98 Tucker Cornelius, PK, sophomore | 6-3, 195 (was 195)
No. 80 Josh Cuevas, TE, redshirt senior | 6-3, 256 (was 251)
No. 89 Brody Dalton, TE, redshirt senior | 6-5, 251 (was 250 at Troy)
No. 37 Cole Davis, DB, sophomore | 6-0, 195 (was 200)
No. 0 AK Dear, RB, freshman | 6-1, 212
No. 65 Micah DeBose, OL, freshman | 6-5, 319
No. 71 Kam Dewberry, OL, senior | 6-4, 332 (was 330 at Texas A&M)
No. 38 Blake Doud, P, redshirt senior | 6-5, 205 (was 215 at Colorado School of Mines)
No. 81 Kaleb Edwards, TE, freshman | 6-6, 264
No. 67 Wade Estess, OL, sophomore | 6-3, 315 (was 305)
No. 88 Isaia Faga, DL, redshirt freshman | 6-2, 296 (was 299)
No. 75 Wilkin Formby, OL, redshirt sophomore | 6-7, 324 (was 324)
No. 46 Peyton Fox, TE, senior | 6-4, 250 (was 225)
No. 13 John Gazzaniga, QB, freshman | 6-7, 252
No. 95 Anderson Green, P, sophomore | 6-0, 205 (was 205)
No. 8 Jalen Hale, WR, redshirt sophomore | 6-1, 197 (was 188)
No. 6 Aeryn Hampton, WR, redshirt freshman | 5-10, 195 (was 194)
No. 32 Griffin Hanson, DB, sophomore | 5-10, 175 (was 160)
No. 14 Fatutoa Henry, DL, redshirt junior | 6-4, 268 (was 248 at Cerritos College)
No. 66 Baker Hickman, OL, junior | 6-3, 340 (was 315)
No. 4 Daniel Hill, RB, sophomore | 6-1, 244 (was 241)
No. 94 Edric Hill, DL, redshirt sophomore | 6-3, 284 (was 275)
No. 8 Justin Hill, LB, freshman | 6-3, 242
No. 34 London Hill, DB, freshman | 5-11, 176
No. 41 Nikhai Hill-Green, LB, graduate | 6-2, 235 (was 230 at Colorado)
No. 48 Jayden Hobson, TE, redshirt sophomore | 6-5, 255 (295 as an OT at Mississippi State in 2023)
No. 1 Isaiah Horton, WR, redshirt junior | 6-4, 208 (was 205)
No. 6 Kameron Howard, DB, redshirt sophomore | 5-11, 195 (was 197)
No. 18 Bray Hubbard, DB, junior | 6-2, 213 (was 204)
No. 69 Joseph Ionata, OL, redshirt freshman | 6-5, 306 (was 307)
No. 39 Jake Ivie, LB, junior | 6-0, 200 (was 205)
No. 42 Ben Jackson, WR, freshman | 6-2, 170
No. 1 Domani Jackson, DB, senior | 6-1, 196 (was 201)
No. 10 Justin Jefferson, LB, redshirt senior | 6-1, 227 (was 228)
No. 40 Grant Johnson, LB, junior | 6-0, 220
No. 15 Duke Johnson, LB, freshman | 6-1, 225
No. 40 Cayden Jones, LB, sophomore | 6-4, 228 (was 232)
No. 7 DaShawn Jones, DB, redshirt senior | 6-0, 190 (was 185)
No. 31 Keon Keeley, DL, redshirt sophomore | 6-5, 282 (was 277)
No. 96 Tim Keenan III, DL, redshirt senior | 6-2, 320 (was 326)
No. 21 Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., DB, sophomore | 5-11, 202 (was 210)
No. 86 Peter Knudson, TE, redshirt senior | 6-4, 246 (was 240 at Weber State)
No. 20 Jah-Marien Latham, LB, graduate | 6-3, 262 (was 278)
No. 0 Deontae Lawson, LB, redshirt senior | 6-2, 228 (was 239)
No. 5 Dijon Lee Jr., DB, freshman | 6-4, 202
No. 87 Danny Lewis Jr., TE, redshirt junior | 6-5, 254 (was 257)
No. 88 Jay Lindsey, TE, redshirt freshman | 6-5, 255 (was 255)
No. 78 Jackson Lloyd, OL, freshman | 6-7, 318
No. 32 Jay Loper Jr., WR, senior | 5-11, 185 (was 180)
No. 27 Michael Lorino III, RB, senior | 6-0, 190 (was 185)
No. 10 Austin Mack, QB, redshirt sophomore | 6-6, 235 (was 236)
No. 54 JD Martin, OL, sophomore | 6-2, 260 (was 240)
No. 3 Jaylen Mbakwe, WR, sophomore, 5-11, 190 (was 192)
No. 25 Steve Bolo Mboumoua, DL, sophomore | 6-4, 302 (was 290 at Southwest Mississippi CC)
No. 38 Brody McCutcheon, DB, freshman | 6-1, 178
No. 19 Chuck McDonald III, DB, freshman| 6-1, 194
No. 30 Derek Meadows, WR, freshman | 6-5, 212
No. 26 Luke Metz, LB, freshman | 6-3, 230
No. 26 Jam Miller, RB, senior | 5-10, 221 (was 218)
No. 12 Zavier Mincey, DB, sophomore | 6-3, 205 (was 204)
No. 83 Cooper Mollison, WR, sophomore | 5-10, 185 (was 185)
No. 55 Roq Montgomery, OL, redshirt sophomore | 6-3, 330 (was 337)
No. 29 Frederick Moore, RB, sophomore | 5-9, 175 (was 160)
No. 16 Red Morgan, DB, sophomore | 6-0, 185 (was 186)
No. 37 Peter Notaro, PK, freshman | 5-11, 188
No. 22 LT Overton, DL, senior | 6-5, 278 (was 283)
No. 47 Kolby Peavy, DB, junior | 6-1, 190 (was 180)
No. 53 Vito Perri, LB, redshirt junior | 6-0, 220 (was 205)
No. 62 Davis Peterson, OL, junior | 6-1, 285 (was 235)
No. 42, Yhonzae Pierre, LB, redshirt sophomore | 6-3, 248 (was 239)
No. 50 Casey Poe, OL, redshirt freshman | 6-4, 322 (was 322)
No. 18 Marshall Pritchett, TE, freshman | 6-5, 248
No. 74 Kadyn Proctor, OL junior | 6-7, 366 (was 369)
No. 36 QB Reese, LB, redshirt freshman | 6-0, 224 (was 221)
No. 11 Jordan Renaud, DL, redshirt sophomore | 6-4, 265 (was 268)
No. 28 Kevin Riley, RB, redshirt freshman | 5-11, 195 (was 195)
No. 77 Jaeden Roberts, OL, redshirt senior | 6-5, 327 (was 310)
No. 68 Billy Roby, OL, junior | 5-11, 285 (was 245)
No. 61 Graham Roten, OL, redshirt senior | 6-3, 295 (was 285)
No. 52 Alex Rozier, SN, senior | 6-4, 205 (was 220)
No. 4 Qua Russaw, LB, redshirt sophomore | 6-2, 243 (was 251)
No. 12 Keelon Russell, QB, freshman | 6-3, 194
No. 3 Keon Sabb, DB, redshirt junior | 6-1, 204 (was 206)
No. 85 Jack Sammarco, TE, sophomore | 6-5, 252
No. 35 Abduall Sanders Jr., linebacker, freshman | 6-2, 231
No. 70 William Sanders, OL, redshirt freshman | 6-3, 308 (was 309)
No. 27 Walter Sansing, DB, junior | 5-10, 180 (was 160)
No. 97 Reid Schuback, PK, redshirt senior | 6-0, 215 (was 185)
No. 11 Rico Scott, WR, redshirt freshman | 6-0, 196 (was 200)
No. 90 London Simmons, DL, freshman | 6-3, 303
No. 15 Ty Simpson, QB, redshirt junior | 6-2, 208 (was 215)
No. 23 James Smith, DL, junior | 6-3, 297 (was 296)
No. 53 Mac Smith, OL, junior | 6-3, 285 (was 270)
No. 31 Conor Talty, PK, redshirt sophomore | 6-1, 195 (was 198)
No. 13 Ivan Taylor, DB, freshman, 6-0, 194
No. 58 Jamison Travis, OL, freshman | 6-2, 305
No. 56 Geno VanDeMark, OL, redshirt senior | 6-5, 326 (was 333)
No. 52 Mal Waldrep Jr., OL, freshman | 6-5, 324
No. 49 Conner Warhurst, DB, junior | 6-2, 210 (was 190)
No. 20 Dre Washington, RB, redshirt senior | 5-9, 216 (was 215 at Louisiana)
No. 34 Jessie Washington III, RB, junior | 5-9, 205
No. 85 Lane Whisenhunt, TE, junior | 6-2, 225 (was 285)
No. 46 Jay Williams, SN, sophomore | 6-0, 196 (was 195)
No. 2 Ryan Williams, WR, sophomore | 6-0, 178 (was 175)
No. 28 Peyton Yates, DB, senior | 5-10, 190 (was 180)
No. 9 Richard Young, RB, redshirt sophomore | 5-11, 212 (was 216)
Among the expected starters, right guard Jaeden Roberts gained the most weight since last year as he rose 17 pounds from 310 to 327. Meanwhile, Jah-Marien Latham, LB moved down from 278 to 262 as he moves from the defensive line to WOLF linebacker.
It's also worth noting that freshman tight end Kaleb Edwards has gained 24 pounds since he arrived in the spring and potential starting left guard Kam Dewberry lost 13 pounds since the spring. But compared to last season, Dewberry gained two pounds from his time at Texas A&M.