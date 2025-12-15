TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is expected to be without one of its top defenders on Friday night in.

Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer said that BANDIT LT Overton is doubtful to face Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

“With LT, continue to monitor him," DeBoer said on Monday. "I would say he’s doubtful for this weekend.”

DeBoer said Overton, along with fellow defensive lineman Kelby Collins, would miss the SEC Championship game a few days before it due to an illness. Fast forward to Monday, during the brief media practice viewing, Collins was spotted, but the same could not be said for Overton.

Overton has 35 tackles for Alabama this season, including six for loss, with four sacks (only trails WOLF linebacker Yhonzae Pierre for the team lead in both categories). Overton was a member of the midseason watch list for the Lombardi Award, the preseason watch list for the Nagurski Trophy, Lott IMPACT Trophy and Wuerffel Trophy and was also named to the SEC Community Service Team.

Running back Jam Miller fully participated in the drills with the quarterbacks, as he left the SEC Championship game in the fourth quarter and came out of the locker room in crutches.

"Jam, he's been making good progress," DeBoer said. "Just kind of continue to see how the week goes along."

Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas was present at the practice viewing, but he was off to the side on an exercise bike. That said, he was wearing the normal white uniform during it, rather than the black non-contact jersey.

"Very similar to Jam, [Cuevas] is making progress out there, really. I guess we're optimistic at this point," DeBoer said. "Still got four days left, so those guys are heading a good direction, making good progress, and continue to evaluate being forward. But you know, you saw them out there doing some things that they practice."

Cuevas reportedly suffered a foot injury during practice before the Eastern Illinois game and hasn't played since then. He has put together a very solid season, as he's up to 30 receptions for 341 yards and four touchdowns. He's made clutch plays in big games, and on Oct. 7, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson compared Cuevas to NFL greats Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

Last but not least, DeBoer also shared that center Parker Brailsford "is doing good, he's been practicing." Brailsford has been a bit banged up lately, but DeBoer seems to be optimistic.

