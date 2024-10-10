Alabama Football vs. South Carolina Official Injury Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Southeastern Conference recently implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 7 Alabama football will play its third SEC matchup of the season at home against South Carolina at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game.
Alabama Availability Report
- Yhonzae Pierre, LB — Out
- Kendrick Law, WR — Questionable
- Kobe Prentice, WR — Questionable
South Carolina Availability Report
- Jared Brown, WR — Out
- Kelvin Hunter, DB — Out
- Jakai Moore, OL — Out
- Jalewis Solomon, DB — Doubtful
- DeAndre Jules, DT — Doubtful
- O’Donnell Fortune, DB — Probable
- Dalevon Campbell, WR — Probable
- Vanderevius Jacobs, WR — Probable
Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer announced during Wednesday's weekly SEC Coaches Teleconference that WOLF linebacker Yhonzae Pierre won't be playing against South Carolina this Saturday.
Pierre posted a photo from a hospital bed yesterday on his Instagram story. The caption read "Just a minor setback for a major comeback." The details of Pierre's injury are uncertain at this time.
“Yhonzae will not be with us this weekend, just with his injury,” DeBoer said. "Actually didn’t have the information until later yesterday afternoon on exactly where that stood, so expecting him to be out for this weekend, but we’ll see after that.”
DeBoer also gave injury news and updates for Crimson Tide wide receivers Kendrick Law and Kobe Prentice during the teleconference.
“Both of them are out here going through workouts,” DeBoer said. “On track like we thought they should be, making progress toward the weekend. Wouldn’t say that they’re full-go yet, but they’re on pace as we had hoped. So getting some work in, some individual and some team work there too, so it’s progressing along and they’re doing a good job."