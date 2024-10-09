Yhonzae Pierre Ruled Out vs. South Carolina, Injury Updates for Two Wide Receivers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer announced during Wednesday's weekly SEC Coaches Teleconference that WOLF linebacker Yhonzae Pierre won't be playing against South Carolina this Saturday.
Pierre posted a photo from a hospital bed yesterday on his Instagram story. The caption read "Just a minor setback for a major comeback." The details of Pierre's injury are uncertain at this time.
“Yhonzae will not be with us this weekend, just with his injury,” DeBoer said. "Actually didn’t have the information until later yesterday afternoon on exactly where that stood, so expecting him to be out for this weekend, but we’ll see after that.”
Pierre has seen time in all five games this season, as he's logged four tackles and two pass breakups.
Coming into this game, Pierre was in a WOLF rotation with Qua Russaw and Que Robinson, but it appears those two will each receive a few more snaps against the Gamecocks.
DeBoer also gave injury news and updates for Crimson Tide wide receivers Kendrick Law and Kobe Prentice.
“Both of them are out here going through workouts,” DeBoer said. “On track like we thought they should be, making progress toward the weekend. Wouldn’t say that they’re full-go yet, but they’re on pace as we had hoped. So getting some work in, some individual and some team work there too, so it’s progressing along and they’re doing a good job."
No. 7 Alabama will host South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. CT on ABC at Saban Field Bryant-Denny Stadium.