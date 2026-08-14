Alabama Freshman Cornerback Expected To Miss Time With Lower Body Injury

Alabama football is just over a week into fall camp, but the injuries are starting to stack up for a program with national championship aspirations. Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer briefly addressed players who got hurt or missed the first scrimmage on Thursday, but one freshman wasn't mentioned.

Crimson Tide 5-star freshman cornerback Jorden Edmonds is expected to miss at least a few weeks with a lower body injury according to Alex Scarborough and Brett Greenberg of 247Sports.

The freshman enrolled early and stood out during the Crimson Tide's spring game as one of Alabama's primary backup cornerbacks behind Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee. The secondary turns to Mercer transfer Carmelo O'Neal, sophomore Chuck McDonald, and freshman Zyan Gibson to provide secondary depth while Edmonds recovers.

BREAKING: Alabama freshman CB Jorden Edmonds is expected to miss at least a few weeks with a lower body injury, @ByScarborough and I have learned for @Bama_247.



Former five-star was the third-highest ranked recruit in the Crimson Tide’s 2026 class.



🔗 https://t.co/nLAlHNG41B pic.twitter.com/8yJNT8qrug — Brett Greenberg (@BrettGreenberg_) August 14, 2026

Edmonds, listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, was considered the No. 3 cornerback and the No. 20 overall player in the Class of 2026 out of Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Ga. He recorded 35 tackles with three pass breakups, while adding 35 receptions for 670 yards and four touchdowns as a senior. His father, Chris, played college football at West Virginia and spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent.

Alabama has two weeks of fall camp remaining, including a second scrimmage on Thursday, Aug. 20. The program kicks off the 2026 season in just over three weeks against East Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 5., putting Edmonds' availability in question for the beginning of the season.

What Kalen DeBoer Said About Injuries After Alabama's First Scrimmage

On running backs EJ Crowell and AK Dear....

"EJ [Crowell] did not scrimmage today. He'll be out for a few practices here. He won't miss any games down the road. So he did not practice today. AK [Dear] did suffer an injury. He actually was having a nice scrimmage, scored a touchdown. We'll evaluate him and figure out what the severity of that. That was unfortunate because he was having a real nice scrimmage with the touches he got. So that's kind of the status on those two."

On wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks...

"Lotzeir [Brooks] missed a couple of practices and did not scrimmage today, and he'll be out for a few more practices. I don't expect him to miss any games or anything like that. He did not practice today."

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