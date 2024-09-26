Alabama, Georgia File Initial SEC Mandated Availability Report
The Southeastern Conference recently implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 4 Alabama football will play its first SEC matchup of the season against No. 2 Georgia at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game.
Alabama-Georgia Availability Report
Georgia
- Roderick Robinson II, RB, OUT
- London Humphreys, WR, OUT
- Tate Ratledge, OL, OUT
- Mykel Williams, DL, QUESTIONABLE
- Sacovie White, WR, QUESTIONABLE
- Jordan Hall, DL, QUESTIONABLE
- Warren Brinson, DL, PROBABLE
Alabama
- Qua Russaw, LB, PROBABLE
- Richard Young, RB, PROBABLE
- Jeremiah Alexander, LB, PROBABLE
Prior to the release, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer went into further detail on the injuries to four players during Monday's press conference:
Malachi Moore (head): 'I would expect Malachi, that was just a matter of time working through his situation. He's out there practicing already at the end of last week," DeBoer said.
Moore is not listed in Wednesday's injury report.
Qua Russaw (lower leg): "With Qua, still taking the steps, still working through his situation. I'm optimistic. I'm optimistic with Qua. We'll just have to see as we evaluate through the week what that looks like for him," DeBoer said.
Cole Adams (upper body): "Cole practiced here, not 100-percent of practice, but he's out there competing and doing some things with the activities that we have, even some competitive drills. So we're just working him back slowly," DeBoer said.
Adams is not listed in Wednesday's injury report.
Richard Young (lower leg): "Richard, it's the same case, he's been out there, been in uniform and going through the drills and working back slowly with the bye week. You never want to not push, but we also had to make sure doing smart with these guys and not setting them up for any setbacks so both those guys [Adams and Young] are kind of in the same boat," DeBoer said.