Bama Central

Alabama, Georgia File Initial SEC Mandated Availability Report

The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs initially revealed which players are uncertain to play on Saturday.

Hunter De Siver

Sep 14, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Qua Russaw (4) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Qua Russaw (4) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Southeastern Conference recently implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That being said, No. 4 Alabama football will play its first SEC matchup of the season against No. 2 Georgia at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game.

Alabama-Georgia Availability Report

Georgia

  • Roderick Robinson II, RB, OUT
  • London Humphreys, WR, OUT
  • Tate Ratledge, OL, OUT
  • Mykel Williams, DL, QUESTIONABLE
  • Sacovie White, WR, QUESTIONABLE
  • Jordan Hall, DL, QUESTIONABLE
  • Warren Brinson, DL, PROBABLE

Alabama

  • Qua Russaw, LB, PROBABLE
  • Richard Young, RB, PROBABLE
  • Jeremiah Alexander, LB, PROBABLE

Prior to the release, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer went into further detail on the injuries to four players during Monday's press conference:

Malachi Moore (head): 'I would expect Malachi, that was just a matter of time working through his situation. He's out there practicing already at the end of last week," DeBoer said.

Moore is not listed in Wednesday's injury report.

Qua Russaw (lower leg): "With Qua, still taking the steps, still working through his situation. I'm optimistic. I'm optimistic with Qua. We'll just have to see as we evaluate through the week what that looks like for him," DeBoer said.

Cole Adams (upper body): "Cole practiced here, not 100-percent of practice, but he's out there competing and doing some things with the activities that we have, even some competitive drills. So we're just working him back slowly," DeBoer said.

Adams is not listed in Wednesday's injury report.

Richard Young (lower leg): "Richard, it's the same case, he's been out there, been in uniform and going through the drills and working back slowly with the bye week. You never want to not push, but we also had to make sure doing smart with these guys and not setting them up for any setbacks so both those guys [Adams and Young] are kind of in the same boat," DeBoer said.

Published |Modified
Hunter De Siver

HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

Home/Football