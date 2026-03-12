Alabama Football Has Left Tackle in Place for 2026

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama football enters its 2026 season facing numerous questions. Who's going to play quarterback? Who will play inside linebacker? Can the Crimson Tide run the ball? But one of Alabama's biggest questions was answered after the third day of spring practice.

Who will replace Kadyn Proctor and play left tackle for an offensive line desperate to take major strides in the running game? The Crimson Tide brought in transfer tackles Jayvin James from Mississippi State and Ty Haywood from Michigan, but will instead turn to redshirt freshman Jackson Lloyd to handle the job.

Lloyd gives Alabama a framework for an offensive line room needing to replace four starters from the prior year. The Crimson Tide brings sophomore Michael Carroll back at right tackle and recruited Cal Poly center Racin Delgatty to man the middle, but deciding the two guard positions and developing chemistry is still up in the air.

"It's a ways away, I'll say that," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "I think that's one of the biggest challenges for Coach Kelmm or any o-line coach, I think during the spring when you're really trying, especially with so many new pieces, you're trying to find out who the players are, who the guys are and then trying to get some semblance of gel to happen. It starts with Jackson [Lloyd] and Michael [Carroll], and then, really, at the center position, Racin Delgatty has been doing an awesome job. He's really taken the reins quickly, so excited to see him out there, but Jackson Lloyd's one guy, just on the football field, forget O, D, whatever, he has really stood out as a guy that we're going to be really excited about as our left tackle."

How close it the battle between Lloyd, James and Haywood?

"It's not [close]. It's not. He's [Jackson Lloyd] the left tackle," declared Grubb definitively.

Lloyd's ascention to a starting role comes as no surprise to classmate Michael Carroll. The right tackle's watched the left develop in the offensive line room over the past year and said he's ready to step into Proctor's shoes.

"I've seen just a really strong work ethic and I've seen that he's becoming a great tackle here and I'm really proud of him," Michael Carroll said. "I would definitely say he was making strides [last year]. He's such a freak athlete, super strong, fast, tall, and a great person. I definitely saw the development coming and he's starting to take advantage of his opportunities."