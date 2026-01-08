Alabama Lands Long Snapper from Transfer Portal

Alabama has found its next long snapper. With 2025 starter David Bird entering the transfer portal on Monday, the Crimson Tide was in the market for a new snapper.

Syracuse transfer Ethan Stangle will fill that void. He announced his commitment to Alabama in posts on social media Thursday afternoon. "Last one," he said in the post before adding a Roll Tide and tagging Alabama special teams coordinator Jay Nunez.

Originally from Bel Air, Maryland, Stangle spent four seasons at Syracuse but was only the starter in 2025. He announced his intentions to enter the portal on Dec. 12. He will have one year of eligibility remaining for the Crimson Tide.

He only snapped on nine field goals and extra points in 2025 according to Pro Football Focus. His primary role was snapping on punts, which he did 61 times. Fran Brown Jr. served as Syracuse's primary snapper on field goals.

Alabama will likely have the same kicker in 2026 as Conor Talty for Stangle to work with as Talty has two seasons of eligibility remaining. There will be a new punter next season with Blake Doud out of eligibility. Backup Alex Asparuhov could be the Crimson Tide's punter in 2026. Bird was only the snapper for one season after replacing four-year starter Kneeland Hibbett at the position.

Stangle was the No. 13 ranked long snapper in the 2022 class, according to Kohl's Kicking.

"Stangle put on a clinic during the Kohl’s Midwest Showcase," said his bio on Kohl's Kicking. "He not only snaps the ball with power, he has consistent location and rotation. Stangle finished the day with an average snap time of .66 seconds and the highest charting score in the country for the 2022 class. He is everything a coach is looking for in their snapper and will be a huge commitment for Syracuse. Stangle is a snapper that has the ability to play this position for a very long time."

He becomes the sixth commitment in Alabama's portal class joining tight end Josh Ford (Oklahoma State), running back Hollywood Smothers (North Carolina State, linebacker Caleb Woodson (Virginia Tech), offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn (Michigan) and defensive lineman Devan Thompkins (USC.) There are expected to be more commitments and additions in the coming days as Alabama fills out its roster for Kalen DeBoer's third season with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Players Coming and Going This Winter

Read more on Alabama Crimson Tide on SI: