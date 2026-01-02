Alabama Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Players Coming and Going This Winter

The 2025-26 season did not end how Alabama football hoped, with an ugly 38-3 loss to Indiana in the Rose Bowl marking the conclusion of Kalen DeBoer's second season in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide won 11 games, falling short of its goal to win the national title, a feat the team has not accomplished since the 2020-21 season.

On Friday, the winter transfer portal window officially opened. This article will track and analyze the Alabama program's portal activity, including transfer additions and departures, as well as positional ramifications and impacts on the Crimson Tide's roster for next season.

The winter portal window will close on Jan. 16. In September, the spring transfer portal window was eliminated, leaving the winter period as the primary option for athletes wishing to transfer schools (they still have the ability to transfer if their program's head coach departs).

Outgoing Players

Tailback Richard Young didn't see a lot of playing time in 2025, even as the Alabama offense struggled persistently to run the football. It was announced that Young would be entering the portal on the first day it opened. He had 23 carries for 64 yards and two scores in his third season at Alabama; nine of those attempts came in the season opener at Florida State. Young was not much of a presence thereafter, averaging 2.8 yards per carry. He combined for 36 carries and 170 yards through the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Alabama running back Richard Young plans to enter the portal, his agency @Ethos_SG tells @247Sports.



Young ranked as the No. 7 RB and No. 108 overall player in the 2023 class. He's posted 234 yards and 5 TDs in his career. https://t.co/qR1QusVPA9 pic.twitter.com/LdIsAR0PrL — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 2, 2026

The first Alabama player to officially announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal during the winter window in 2025, defensive back Kameron Howard will have three years of eligibility remaining upon choosing a new school. Howard had 48 tackles as a true freshman at Charlotte in 2023 but only appeared in six games across two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He played in two games this past season, against ULM and Wisconsin, compiling two total tackles.

Career Highlights:

• 3 years of eligibility

• 53 career tackles

• 2 career interceptions

• 400+ career snaps pic.twitter.com/8wzmVRaXgM — Kameron Howard (@kamplugg) December 27, 2025

Offensive lineman Roq Montgomery played in 14 games through three seasons as a member of the Crimson Tide's program, with the bulk of that time coming in 2024 (12 games) after he took a redshirt for the 2023 campaign. He did not appear in any 2025 contests and re-shared a report from Chris Hummer of 247Sports confirming his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Alabama offensive lineman Roq Montgomery (@RoqMontgomery) plans to enter the portal, his agency @Ethos_SG tells @247Sports.



The former four-star recruit in the 2023 class enters the portal with 3 years of eligibility. Played in 14 career games. https://t.co/0kw0FkmPGp pic.twitter.com/NoqDPLo0cJ — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 30, 2025

Wide receiver Bubba Hampton left the Crimson Tide early in fall camp, which was revealed by DeBoer in September. Hampton played in three games as a freshman in 2024, later redshirting, and was not a participant during spring practice in 2025 due to injury.

Incoming Players

Former Oklahoma State tight end Josh Ford, who played in four games and caught three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown at Oklahoma State in 2025, signed to play for the Crimson Tide in mid-December. The program officially announced Ford's addition prior to its first-round College Football Playoff game at Oklahoma. Starting tight end Josh Cuevas' eligibility expired with Alabama's Rose Bowl loss against Indiana. The 2026 campaign will be Ford's redshirt sophomore season.

