Alabama OL Coach Chris Kapilovic Not Letting His Unit Listen to 'Rat Poison'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama offensive line had its best performance of the season against Wisconsin on Saturday. Facing a road test and crowd noise for the first time, the Crimson Tide had a balanced attack of 226 passing yards and 181 rushing yards in the 42-10 victory over the Badgers.
It was the first game with left tackle Kadyn Proctor back on the field after he suffered an injury during pregame warmups of the season opener against Western Kentucky. This allowed Tyler Booker to slide back into his normal position at left guard, and Elijah Pritchett got the starting nod at right tackle.
The starting offensive line only allowed one sack, and it was on a scramble play where quarterback Jalen Milroe didn't make it back to the line of scrimmage. Alabama only had two three-and-outs in the game when the entire starting offensive line was in the game.
But Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic doesn't want Saturday's performance getting to the players' heads. He leaned on an old Nick Saban term when describing his message to the offensive linemen this week during the Crimson Tide's bye week.
"They felt a heck of a lot better after the game than the week before, but we’re still not where we need to be," Kapilovic said Thursday. "The minute you start feeling good about yourself, right, you’ve heard the rat poison word around here— you’ve got problems. The same people that were telling them that they weren’t any good are patting them on the back right now. None of that means anything."
The offensive line is preparing for its biggest test of the season so far with No. 2 Georgia coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium next week. The Bulldogs consistently have one of the best defenses in college football year in and year out under head coach and former Saban protégé Kirby Smart. The Georgia defense has not allowed a touchdown yet this season.
"They know and we know what we’ve got to do on a daily basis," Kapilovic said. "So, great, we got better. But we’re not where we need to be. It’s not our standard. We’ve got to keep continuing to work.”
