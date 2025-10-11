Alabama's 366-Pound Lineman Converted Key First Down Out of Wildcat Formation
Alabama picked up a first down in the red zone on Saturday thanks to some innovative play-calling—and one awfully imposing running back in the backfield.
Late in the third quarter against Missouri, the Crimson Tide lined up in the Wildcat formation, but with one massive—literally—wrinkle: The Tide's 366-pound offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor was lined up as the running back set to take the snap.
Proctor took the snap, rumbled forward and even went airborne to pick up two yards and the first down.
Now that is one ball-carrier many defenders would be reluctant to attempt to tackle. It was awesome to see Proctor running downhill—and it's not the first time that Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has gotten creative with the big fella on offense.
Proctor can add running back and wide receiver to his resume, in addition to being one of the best offensive linemen in the country.
The only thing that would have made his two-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust run better is if he had scored. Alas, there will be more opportunities, judging by his 2025 usage.