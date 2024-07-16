Alabama Player Ratings in EA Sports College Football 25
It's finally here.
After 11 years of waiting, EA Sports released the early access version of the College Football 25 video game on Monday.
Although it costs $30 extra for four days of early access, that didn't deter countless college football fans from already purchasing the game. The standard edition comes out on July 19.
All of the features are available to those who bought the Deluxe/MVP Bundle editions, which came out at 4 p.m. CT on Monday.
EA came out with the top 100 players list on July 10 and six Alabama Crimson Tide standouts landed a spot on this prestigious list: center Parker Brailsford's 92 overall rating placed him at No. 32, safety Malachi Moore's 92 rating placed him a couple of spots back at No. 35, left guard Tyler Booker (91) is at No. 43, Jaeden Roberts (91) is at No. 60, quarterback Jalen Milroe (90) is at No. 71 and Deonte Lawson sits at No. 76 with a 90 overall rating.
But now, all player ratings are available to be seen in the game. Here is what every Alabama player is rated in EA Sports College Football 25:
Parker Brailsford, C – 92
Malachi Moore, FS – 92
Tyler Booker, LG – 91
Jaeden Roberts, RG – 91
Jalen Milroe, QB – 90
Deonte Lawson, MLB – 90
Keon Sabb, SS – 88
Graham Nicholson, K – 88
Kadyn Proctor, LT – 87
Jam Miller, HB – 86
Domani Jackson, CB – 86
Justice Haynes, HB – 86
Germie Bernard, WR – 85
Jihaad Campbell, ROLB – 85
DeVonta Smith, SS – 84
Tim Keenan III, – 84
Richard Young, HB – 83
Ty Simpson, QB – 83
Kobe Prentice, WR – 83
LT Overton, LE – 83
CJ Dippre, TE – 83
James Burnip, P – 83
Quandarrius Robinson, LOLB – 82
Kendrick Law, WR – 82
Qua Russaw, LOLB – 81
Elijah Pritchett, LT – 81
Ryan Williams, WR – 81
Lamarcus Fox, RE – 81
Damon Payne Jr., DT – 80
Wilkin Formby, RT – 80
Bobbie Walker-Smith – MLB – 80
Xavier McKoy, DT – 80
Jeheim Oatis, RE – 79
Jayken Mbakwe, CB – 79
King Mack, FS – 79
Geno VanDeMark, RG – 79
Keon Keeley, LOLB – 79
Justin Jefferson, ROLB – 79
Jeremiah Alexander, MLB – 79
Zabien Brown, CB – 79
Jahlil Hurley, CB 79
Jalen Hale, WR – 79
Robbie Ouzts, TE – 78
Austin Mack, QB – 78
Miles McVay, RT – 78
Hunter Obsorne, RE – 78
Jah-Marien Latham, LE – 78
Zavier Mincey, CB – 78
Keanu Koht, LOLB – 78
DaShawn Jones, CB – 78
Olaus Alinen, RG – 78
Tayveon Bennett, LOLB – 78
Simeon Patrick, RE – 77
Kevin Riley, HB – 76
Casey Poe, LG – 76
Dylan Lonergan, QB – 76
Kameron Howard, FS – 76
Bray Hubbard, SS – 75
Edric Hill, DT – 75
Ty Lockwood, TE – 75
Danny Lewis Jr., TE – 75
Jeremiah Beaman, LE – 75
Jaren Hamilton, WR – 75
Daniel Hill, HB – 74
Naquil Betrand, LT – 74
Hakim Taylor, MLB - 74
Derrick Vincent-Douglas, RE - 74
Red Morgan, FS - 73
Emmanuel Henderson Jr., WR - 72
Joseph Ionata, LG - 71
William Sanders, LG - 71
Caleb Odom, WR - 70
Roq Montgomery, C – 70
Abdul Winn, ROLB – 70
Isaia Faga, LE – 69
Cayden Jones, ROLB, 69
Garrick Sanders, TE – 69
Justin Okoronkwo, ROLB – 68
Amari Jefferson, WR – 68
Cole Adams, WR – 68
Jayshawn Ross, LOLB, 67
Bubba Hampton, WR – 67
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., FS – 66
Durante Basher, WR - 66
Kneeland Hibbett, TE – 57