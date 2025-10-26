Alabama QB Ty Simpson Has 'Never Felt' Amount of Trust in Locker Room Before
COLUMBIA, S.C.–– Alabama was able to overcome its road woes against unranked foes with a fourth-quarter comeback to beat South Carolina, 29-22, inside Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night. Understandably, it was a pretty pleased Crimson Tide locker room following the victory.
"Probably as much juice as I've seen in the locker room right now as over the course of the last five weeks," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game.
Alabama has now reeled off seven straight victories after losing the season opener at Florida State. The Crimson Tide's winning streak looked to be in serious jeopardy after a muffed punt by Alabama put the Gamecocks in prime position early in the fourth quarter.
South Carolina was able to capitalize on the mistake, scoring on a LaNorris Sellers touchdown run six plays later to go up 22-14 with 10 minutes left in the game. At this point, the Alabama offense had put together one scoring drive the entire game.
The Crimson Tide stepped up when needed, marching down the field in 14 plays to tie the game at 22-22. Tim Keenan III and Deontae Lawson combined for a strip fumble recovery on the next possession to set up Germie Bernard's game-winning touchdown with 34 seconds left.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson said there was never an ounce of unbelief on the team, and the postgame conversations were unlike anything he's ever experienced before.
" It’s a great win, it’s a tough win," Simpson said. "Guys coming together and just hugging each other like, ‘Happy for you. Proud of you. Got your back.’ The amount of ‘I got your back’ in that locker room right now is amazing. I’ve never felt that in a locker room before— the amount of trust, having each other’s backs. The amount of love we have for one another is like no other.”
As Alabama's fifth-year linebacker and two-time team captain, Lawson agreed that this locker room had a different feel than any other during his time with the Crimson Tide.
"We just play for each other," Lawson said. "We don’t want to go in that locker room and look each other in the eye with disappointment. I think that’s the biggest thing.”
Fellow team captain Keenan said the 2025 Crimson Tide team has a lot more chemistry and trust with each other.
Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) now heads into a much-needed bye with everything important still to play for.