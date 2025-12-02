Germie Bernard on Alabama WR Depth: 'You Just Have to Be Excited for Your Teammates'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams was targeted zero times in the Crimson Tide's Iron Bowl win over Auburn, and head coach Kalen DeBoer said there's nothing to read into there but that Alabama has "got to be intentional" in getting the ball to Williams because he's a playmaker.
Statistically, senior Germie Bernard leads Alabama with 51 catches for 700 yards followed by Wiliams with 40 receptions for 498 yards. After his hat trick against Auburn, redshirt junior transfer Isaiah Horton is the leader in touchdowns with eight on the season. Throw in true freshman Lotzeir Brooks' 361 yards, and there's a lot of talent for quarterback Ty Simpson to spread the ball to.
So there are currently four wide receivers with 350+ receiving yards, and there were only two (Bernard and Williams) last season. Alabama has not had the same leading receiver in back-to-back games since Bernard had the game high against both Florida State and Louisiana Monroe in the first two weeks of the season.
"This is a team game, and we know as a receiver, there’s only one ball, but we have to play for our guys," Bernard said after Tuesday's practice. "We were in a meeting yesterday, and it’s gonna be guys that go crazy one game, and then it’s gonna be another guy. You just have to be excited for your teammates, cheer them on when their time is coming. You just have to know your time is gonna come whenever that does come. You can never be envious or jealous of another guy that’s doing well because at the end of the day, like, that’s my brother. I want to see him succeed.”
Williams led Alabama in receiving with 865 yards and eight touchdowns last season as a true freshman and came into the 2025 season as one of the players with the highest expectations in college football. His sophomore season has fallen well short statistically while dealing with some injuries throughout the year, but there will be some big games and big opportunities coming up, starting with Saturday's SEC Championship Game against Georgia. Bernard said Williams has been "great" this week after no targets or catches against Auburn.
"He has a great mindset," Bernard said of Williams. "He knows how important he is to this team, how valuable he is. We just gotta be able to put him in positions to win, and we will. We will. He’s not tripping. He’s the same guy.”