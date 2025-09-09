Alabama Safety Bray Hubbard Calls Negative Noise 'Fuel to the Fire'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama's defense had a big problem in the season opening loss to Florida State. The Crimson Tide gave up 230 yards on the ground and missed numerous tackles as the program dropped the season opener for the first time since 2001.
The Crimson Tide defense got things back on track in Week 2, shutting Louisiana-Monroe out and holding the Warhawks to just 148 total yards of offense in the contest.
"We took it all upon ourselves," Alabama safety Bray Hubbard said. "It's our job to go out there, play fast and physical and play with effort. That's what we didn't do so we had to get it corrected. I think last week we did a great job of correcting it. Like I said, we've just got to keep going."
The Crimson Tide found its physicality, tallying 12 tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and forcing three turnovers inside the friendly confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Hubbard was one of the biggest talking points in the Crimson Tide's first two weeks as the junior safety was seen slacking off in the secondary against the Seminoles. How did he respond to being scrutinized so heavily after the loss?
"You ever poured gas on a fire? Like that," Hubbard said. "My phone's blowing up, I mean, I don't really care. It's part of it, but it's just fuel to the fire. At the end of the day, that's all it is. I took it personally. It's on me. The coaches see it. I saw it. It's obvious. I've got to take it on myself."
The veteran safety said its more important to hold onto the bad result and use the performance as a lesson throughout the entire season instead of flushing the result and moving on.
"Yeah, you've got to use that," Hubbard said. "That was not the standard of how we play. You've got to use that every week. We're like everybody's national championship, so we've got to bring our A-game every game, because other opponents are going to bring their A-game to us every game."
The Crimson Tide responded by holding the Warhawks to 148 total yards and keeping ULM off the scoreboard, but has 10 more opportunities and much tougher competition ahead as they welcome the Wisconsin Badgers for Week 3.