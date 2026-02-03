Who Will Alabama Football Miss Most on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez and Brax Garrison as we keep football on the brain. The show dives into Garrison's favorite transfer portal additions and what he hopes to see in next season's offensive line, we transition into the transfer portal losses and decide if the program will miss anyone next season before talking about Gus Malzahn's retirement and next season's football schedule.

The program opens with the transfer portal arrivals as Garrison identifies his favorite additions to the Crimson Tide roster. Why does Garrison like the Michigan offensive linemen? What are his favorite off field hobbies for an offensive lineman?

The show continues by looking at the transfer portal from the other direction as Alabama lost several big name players from the 2025 season. Which players will be leaving the Crimson Tide fanbase with regret? Did the program lose players who will make an impact at their new schools? We identify and discuss who we think will create the most hurt feelings by succeeding at their new schools.

Lastly, the show talks about Gus Malzahn retiring as Florida State's offensive coordinator. His retirement means that Alabama will face four consecutive opponents in 2026 that feature brand new play callers. The Crimson Tide struggled last season against Florida State as they rolled out a brand new offensive coordinator, are more struggles in store for Alabama in 2026 with limited film on their upcoming opponents?

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.