Alabama Safety Malachi Moore Apologizes For Saturday Meltdown
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama safety Malachi Moore took to Instagram on Monday to apologize for his actions after the veteran defender's outburst on the field near the end of the Crimson Tide's historic loss on Saturday.
Moore lost his composure in the waining moments of Saturday's game. He screamed in frustration at his teammates, slammed Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's head into the turf after a play and even kicked a previously spotted ball for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Perhaps the most egregious offense comes in the fact that the Alabama coaching staff tried to sub him off the field, but he refused to exit the game.
"I want to apologize to my teammates, our coaches, the fans, our alumni and my family for the way I acted on Saturday," Moore wrote. "I was completely out of line. I let the emotions of the gaem get the best of me and put myself before the team. As a two-time captain and a fifth-year player, I understand the standard that we are expected to live up to at Alabama, and I failed to do so by acting in a selfish and unacceptable manner. I came back this season to represent myself, this team and this University because it means something to me. I am blessed to be able to wear the 'A' on my chest, and I know all that comes with the responsibility of representing this program. I will do better to uphold the Alabama standard moving forward, and I will continue to work and improve while conducting myself in a first-class manner."
Head coach Kalen DeBoer addressed the incident after the game but will likely comment further during his upcoming Monday press conference.