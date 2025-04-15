Alabama Day Set: Full SEC Media Days Schedule Revealed
Alabama football just wrapped up its spring practice and is 128 days from kicking off the 2025 season. The Crimson Tide's next publice appearance will be at SEC Media Days in Atlanta in the middle of July.
The Southeastern Conference announced the days and time slots for this year's event on Tuesday. Alabama will be featured at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park in Atlanta. on Wednesday, July 16
The event officially kicks off on Monday, July 14, and concludes on Thursday, July 17 and can be seen on SEC Network. S
Second year head coach Kalen DeBoer and his selected athletes will share the stage with Florida's Billy Napier, Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby and Oklahoma's Brent Venables.
The media will vote on its preseason awards and will make its prediction for conference champion while setting the stage for the new season.
Names below are listed alphabetically by school and are not an indicator of the actual order of appearance each day.
Athletes and a more detailed television schedule will be revealed in early July.
Monday, July 14
LSU – Brian Kelly
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
Tuesday, July 15
Auburn – Hugh Freeze
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
Texas – Steve Sarkisian
Wednesday, July 16
Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
Florida – Billy Napier
Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
Oklahoma – Brent Venables
Thursday, July 17
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Texas A&M – Mike Elko