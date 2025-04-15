Bama Central

Alabama Day Set: Full SEC Media Days Schedule Revealed

The 2025 SEC Media Days are in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame in the middle of July.

Joe Gaither

Jul 17, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
Jul 17, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alabama football just wrapped up its spring practice and is 128 days from kicking off the 2025 season. The Crimson Tide's next publice appearance will be at SEC Media Days in Atlanta in the middle of July.

The Southeastern Conference announced the days and time slots for this year's event on Tuesday. Alabama will be featured at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park in Atlanta. on Wednesday, July 16

The event officially kicks off on Monday, July 14, and concludes on Thursday, July 17 and can be seen on SEC Network. S

Second year head coach Kalen DeBoer and his selected athletes will share the stage with Florida's Billy Napier, Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby and Oklahoma's Brent Venables.

The media will vote on its preseason awards and will make its prediction for conference champion while setting the stage for the new season.

Names below are listed alphabetically by school and are not an indicator of the actual order of appearance each day.

Athletes and a more detailed television schedule will be revealed in early July.

Monday, July 14
LSU – Brian Kelly
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

Tuesday, July 15
Auburn – Hugh Freeze
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
Texas – Steve Sarkisian

Wednesday, July 16
Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
Florida – Billy Napier
Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
Oklahoma – Brent Venables

Thursday, July 17
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Texas A&M – Mike Elko

Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

feed

Published
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither and I graduated from the University of Alabama in 2018. I began my sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 I began my career with On SI writing and covering predominantly college athletics with a focus on the University of Alabama, University of Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Home/Football