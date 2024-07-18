Alabama to Name Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium after Nick Saban
Just nine months after his retirement, Alabama is making a permanent step to honor the legacy of Nick Saban at the university.
Alabama will dedicate the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Saban's honor on Sept. , the day of the Crimson Tide's matchup against USF, according to a report by Tide Illustrated. The stadium will keep the same name, while the playing surface itself will now be named after the head coach.
Saban announced his retirement in January after 17 seasons as the Crimson Tide head coach, where he won six national titles, nine SEC championships and 205-29 record. Over 17 seasons, Saban only lost nine home games inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The University of Alabama Board of Trustees will meet on Friday, and "consideration of resolution approving a naming at Bryant-Denny Stadium" is on the agenda.
This story will be updated.