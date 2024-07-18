Bama Central

Alabama to Name Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium after Nick Saban

The program will dedicate the field to the legendary head coach on Sept. 7.

Katie Windham

Alabama head coach Nick Saban takes the field for warm ups before the Southern Miss game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday September 21, 2019.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban takes the field for warm ups before the Southern Miss game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday September 21, 2019. / Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser via

Just nine months after his retirement, Alabama is making a permanent step to honor the legacy of Nick Saban at the university.

Alabama will dedicate the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Saban's honor on Sept. , the day of the Crimson Tide's matchup against USF, according to a report by Tide Illustrated. The stadium will keep the same name, while the playing surface itself will now be named after the head coach.

Saban announced his retirement in January after 17 seasons as the Crimson Tide head coach, where he won six national titles, nine SEC championships and 205-29 record. Over 17 seasons, Saban only lost nine home games inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The University of Alabama Board of Trustees will meet on Friday, and "consideration of resolution approving a naming at Bryant-Denny Stadium" is on the agenda.

This story will be updated.

Published |Modified
Katie Windham

KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Football